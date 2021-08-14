Everything you need to know about MBA in Hospital Administration | Scope in India, Career Opportunities, Salaries and More, Ft. People’s University, Bhopal

Before you start to read this article, let me give you a small gist of what it has to cover and whether it would be remotely helpful for you. The central part of the article will be more like a guidebook for your further interest in the field of MBA in Hospital Administration and its further scope in a country like India. We would be covering all the necessary details regarding the scope, career opportunities, and salaries. We would also conclude that this is one of the most buzzing fields for your future studies.

Are you not interested yet? We might have some facts to attract your attention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health care is the largest industry in the United States, employing over 18 million people and constantly expanding.

The Indian healthcare sector is expected to reach more than the US $193.83 billion by 2022. Rising income levels, greater health awareness, increased precedence of lifestyle diseases, and improved access to insurance would be the key contributors to growth.

The health segment has a 29.5% share of the total gross written premiums earned in the country.

The Government of India approved the ‘National Health Mission with a budget of Rs. 37,130 crore (US $5.10 billion) under the Union Budget 2021-22.

In the Union Budget 2021-22, the government announced its plans to launch ‘Mission Poshan 2.0’ to merge the ‘Supplementary Nutrition Programme’ with the ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ (Nutrition Mission) program.

Now, these numbers can be daunting and exciting enough for you to read this article further.

With the pandemic outbreak, which doesn’t seem to lose its trend anytime soon, the healthcare system has received a massive surge in attention. Here is another fact as a testament to the claim:

IPO Oversubscription figures:

GR Infraprojects 102x (healthcare industry)

Clean Science 93x (healthcare industry)

The total funds locked in these 2 IPOs together is 2.42 lakh crores (or) equivalent to India’s annual budget for healthcare.

With the increase in demand for any industry comes an increase in demand for the professionals managing the said industry. An MBA in healthcare management is the way to go!

An already promising sector, Hospital Administration, has come into the prime limelight with COVID-19, and as healthcare expenditure increases, this sector holds excellent growth potential. In its seventh batch now, the MBA-HA programme of People’s University, Bhopal is the only one of its kind in central India with practical hospital-based training during the course. There was NO Campus Placement for this programme in the last seven years as all the students got employed in their final training period. Today, most hospitals in Bhopal and several top hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Indore have hospital administrators who graduated from People’s University.

Healthcare Management, also known as Healthcare Administration, comprises general administration, patient admission and discharge administration, outpatient department administration, and administration of various facilities at a hospital, healthcare clinics, or comparable other institutions. Marketing, staffing, human resource management, finance and accounting, day-to-day hospital operations management, and public relations are all aspects of healthcare management.

Healthcare Administration or Healthcare Management Professionals must also manage public healthcare or community healthcare systems and facilities in both the commercial and public sectors. They are active in healthcare policies for public benefit, policy implementation planning, and plan execution.

A few basic examples of Healthcare Management Professionals’ duties include: recruiting physicians and other staff members; managing diverse staff requirements; assisting patients with admission and treatment; and maintaining excellent connections with patients and those accompanying them.

Career opportunities when it comes to Hospital Administration are as follows-

Opportunities for Hospital Management

Multi-speciality private sector hospitals like Apollo Hospital, Fortis Healthcare, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Medanta, Tata Cancer Hospital, Narayana Hospital etc.

Super-Speciality private sector hospitals like Lions Kidney Hospital, Fortis Hospital & Kidney Institute, Fortis C-Doc Hospital & more.

Multi-speciality government hospitals like the AIIMS in Delhi and many other cities, King Edward’s Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, CMC Vellore, CMC Ludhiana, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, etc.

Opportunities for Healthcare Management:



Nursing Homes and Health Clinics

Various Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) working in healthcare, such as WHO (in India offices), International Medical Corps, HelpAge India, Medicine Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Borders), Rural Health Care Foundation, Care India, etc.

Pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Roche Healthcare, etc.

People’s University has caught many students’ attention when it comes to their healthcare management course. The following are the course details offered by People’s University.

The MBA in Hospital Administration is a 2-year full-time postgraduate course. The program is spread over two years, divided into four semesters of 6 months each. Professional courses in Hospital Administration take candidates from both medical and non-medical backgrounds.

The MBA-HA programs are designed to provide students with the knowledge needed for senior managerial and planning work in the health services, hospital industry and healthcare units. The program aims to develop competent general and financial managers, efficient planners, hold necessary knowledge about public health and the structure, organise and finance health care systems, know about society, law and ethics, and be highly efficient in quantitative skills.

The Placement Cell of the Institute provides students with the resources and skills necessary to pursue their career goals. The Placement Cell is mainly responsible for establishing contact with various organisations and arranging interviews for students. It also takes care of industrial visits and summer training —the Placement Cell functions under the guidance of Professor In-Charge-Placement, who a Placement Officer assists. The Institute takes adequate care of getting its students placed in the best companies.

The Institute prints a Placement Brochure once in an academic session, giving the students a brief profile. The brochure is mailed to well-known organisations all over the country with a request to visit the Institute’s campus to select prospective executives as per their needs.

With healthy placement relations, the average pay is 4-5 lakhs for a person who has done the course from here. Thus, People’s University is undoubtedly one of the excellent prospects for your MBA in the Healthcare Management sector. A booming field with tremendous opportunities coupled with a quality education from People’s University would be the perfect mix for your dream education package.

