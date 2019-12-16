All you need to know about DELHI METRO RAIL CORPORATION (DMRC) Recruitment 2019-2020, Eligibility, Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The registration process for applying to jobs in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already begun on 14th December 2019. This time around Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has come up with a whole 1492 vacancies for various posts and designations.

The last date to apply to these jobs is 13th January 2020 through the online portal. Out of the 1492 job vacancies, 929 jobs are vacant for the regular nonexecutive job positions. Another 398 are reserved for some contractual nonexecutive jobs. 105 posts are vacant for the contractual executive posts. The rest 60 posts are reserved for regular executive jobs.

The selection process for both the executive jobs and nonexecutive jobs will be done through two tests which will be computer-based. The further process before the actual appointment will be based on the in-person interview or group discussions.

Now, for nonexecutive posts, no interview or group discussions will be held. The whole assessment will be done on the basis of the two computer-based tests.

Now, before you apply for any job post, you should check for your eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria, although vary from posts to posts but here are some basic and common eligibilities to enrol for the job posts in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidate applying for any job post in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) should be a citizen of India. The candidate should have the required educational qualifications which vary from post to post. The educational qualifications may include having a graduation degree or having a diploma or having a technical degree and many other specifications based on the exact job for which he is applying to. Some specific job posts have specially mentioned medical health standards, and the candidate must fulfill them to apply for h specific post.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website of DELHI METRO RAIL CORPORATION (DMRC)?

The official website of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is www.delhimetrorail.com.

Question: What is the application fee?

Answer: The application fee for unreserved and OBC category candidates is 500 INR and other categories like SC, ST or PWD is 250 INR.

Question: Where should I get the latest updates regarding the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Recruitment for 2019-2020?

Answer: The regular updates with complete authenticity can be easily found on the official website of DELHI METRO RAIL CORPORATION (DMRC), which is already mentioned above.

Question: Can I fill the form through offline mode?

Answer: No, DELHI METRO RAIL CORPORATION (DMRC) does not allow for the application to be filled through an offline process. Everything is online, and all the application and fee procedure is supposed to be carried out online. There are no other ways.

