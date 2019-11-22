UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2019: Apply for various vacant posts on lmrcl.com

UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2019

There is opening for various executive and non-executive posts in Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Project and Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation LMRC.

Important Dates:

Candidates should note the following important dates for the recruitment process of UP Metro Rail

Event Important Dates Beginning of Application Date 22nd November 2019 Last Date to submit the application form 23rd December 2019 Last date to submit the application fee 23rd December 2019 Examination Date for Computer Based Test 13th January 2020 Availability of Admit Card January 2020

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.lmrcl.com/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should also note the eligibility criteria before applying for the various posts which are as follows: –

The minimum age for the candidate is 21 years and the maximum age for the candidate is 28 years. There is age relaxation for the reserved candidates as per the government rules.

Candidate should be B.E / B. Tech Degree in Related Trade / Engineering with 60% Marks for the posts of Assistant Manager -Civil, Electrical and S&T.

Candidate should be CA/ICWA Degree for the Assistant Manager – Accounts.

For the Post of Assistant Manager – HR, candidate should have master degree in Business MBA in HR / PGDM HR with minimum 60% marks.

Candidate should have Master Degree in Mass Communication / Journalism with 60 percent marks for the posts of Assistant Manager Public Relation

Candidate should have Three Year Diploma in Engineering in Related Trade / Stream with Minimum 60% Marks for the junior Engineer – Non-Executive Category posts.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can see below the vacancy details for the various posts: –

Post Name General EWS OBC SC ST Female ESM Total Assistant Manager Civil 14 02 07 05 0 05 01 28 Assistant Manager Electrical 10 01 04 03 0 03 0 18 Assistant Manager S&T 05 0 02 01 0 01 0 08 Assistant Manager – Accounts 04 0 01 01 0 01 0 06 Assistant Manager – HR 02 0 0 0 0 0 0 02 Junior Engineer JE Civil 25 05 15 12 01 11 03 58 Public Relation Assistant 03 0 01 0 0 0 0 04

