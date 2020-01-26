NABARD Office Attendant Prelim Exam Admit Card 2020 Released on nabard.org, Check Exam details here

NABARD or National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is a kind of development bank that empowers the agriculture, small scale industries, cottage industries, handicraft and other small businesses run by the villages.

They work towards promoting and developing these industries by providing and regulating credits and other facilities. It was founded in the year 1982 and it’s basic purpose is the reduction of poverty and providing assistance in the developmental projects.

Every year NABARD conducts exams in order to fulfil the post of office attendant. If an individual wishes to be a NABARD office attendant then he of she must have to appear for the exams. The NABARD office attendant prelims exams for the year 2020 will be conducted on 4th of February 2020.

The admit card of this exam got released on 25th of January 2020. Candidates who have applied for the office attendant’s post can now download their preliminary exam admit card from the official website of NABARD, i.e. nabard.org.

All the interested candidates have to get their admit card for the exams without which they shall not be allowed to write the exams. Thus, the candidates must visit the official website, download their admit card by login their user id and submit the verification details, keeping one copy of admit card along. NABARD has generated 73 vacancies in all for the post of office attendant for the year 2020.

NABARD Office Attendant Exams 2020- Important details

The NABARD office attendant exams will be conducted on 4th of february 2020 i.e. on Tuesday. The candidates are expected to download they’re admit card before exams by login in the official website using their roll number or registration number and password.

The exam will be conducted online, and the language of answer could be English or Hindi depending upon what the candidate fills in the form.

The candidate will be given 1 and a half hour to complete the 120 marks objective paper. The candidate will be tested on the basis of their ability of reasoning, language, numerical ability and general awareness.

In order to be considered as qualified for the prelim exam, the candidate will have to pass each of the objective tests. Ones who passed this exam will be called for the main exam, i.e. phase 2.

On the basis of marks obtained in the main exam, a final merit list is prepared. The selection is done on the basis of a written test as well as an interview.

FAQs

Question: When is the NABARD office attendant preliminary exam for the year 2020?

Answer: NABARD office attendant preliminary exam for the year 2020 is on 4th February.

Question: For how many marks do the candidates have to appear for NABARD office attendant preliminary exam?

Answer: Candidates have to appear a 120 marks objective test for NABARD office attendant preliminary exam.

