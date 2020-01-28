ICAI CA IPCC Foundation 2019 Results to be Declared by Next Week on caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA IPCC, Foundation 2019 Results

The CA IPCC and CA Foundation 2019 November results to be released soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results from the official website of ICAI.

The result is being expected to be released by the next week. As per the official notification by ICAI, the results are expected to be declared either on February 3, 2020 evening or on February 4, 2020.

The result released is for the examination of ICAI CA 2019 exam being held in November 2019. Candidates can check their results online or register to get their results on their respective email address. They can register themselves to get their results on their email ID from January 30, 2020 to February 2, 2020.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to check the ICAI CA Results 2019 is www.icaiexam.icai.org .

Steps to check ICAI CA Results 2019:

Visit the official website ICAI as mentioned above in this article.

Click on the “ICAI CA Results 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the ICAI CA Results 2019.

Take a print of the ICAI CA Results 2019 for future reference.

Students also have the option of receiving their results on SMS. To get your result, simply type in the course followed by space and then your six-digit roll number and send it to 57575.

ICAI has already announced CA Final Results for November 2019 examination. The next examination is scheduled to be held in May 2020. Registration for the examination would start from February 5, 2020.

