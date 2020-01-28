SCI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for AM, DM posts on shipindia.com

SCI Recruitment 2020

Shipping Corporation of India, SCI is looking for desirable candidates to hire for the post of Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager in Various departments across India. Interested candidates should visit the official website of Shipping Corporation of India. The official website is shipindia.com and candidates can have the complete recruitment details and fill the application form.

Candidates who will get selected for the post of Assistant Manager will be eligible to receive the salary of INR 50, 00 till INR 1,60,000 and those who will be selected for Deputy Manager posts will be eligible to receive INR 1,00,000 till INR 2,60, 000.

Important Dates:

Candidates must take a note that the following important dates released by SCI for recruitment process 2020:

The online registration process begins from 25th January 2020

The last date to submit the application form is 24th February 2020

The date for estimate of age and educational qualification 01st December 2019

Application Process:

Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to fill the application form for vacancies open in Shipping Corporation of India:

Candidates must need to visit the official website, www.shipindia.com .

There would be a link for the careers section on the homepage

Candidates would need to click on the application form and advertisement

Candidates would need to select the post to fill the form – Assistant Manager or Deputy Manager.

It would be necessary for candidates to register themselves on the website.

Candidates then fill the application form with all the details and upload the photograph and signature.

Application fees need to be paid online through any of the online mode or the fees could be paid through Bank Challan

Candidates should take the print out of the form for the future reference.

The maximum age for the candidate should be 27 years and should have the experience of 1 year.

