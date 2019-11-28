JEE Main to be held in 11 Regional Languages from 2021; Expert Says It is of No Help to the Students

JEE Main to be held in 11 Regional Languages from 2021

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main paper will be held in 11 languages by the National Testing Agency, NTA from 2021. This decision has been approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, MHRD.

The MHRD has asked the conducting agency – NTA to make the necessary arrangements. Whereas this decision is getting appreciation from many peoples, experts are questioning the rationale behind the move.

Experts says that the Diversity of India is important and equal importance must be given to each languages of India. But the medium of education must be universal. Introduction of regional languages in the entrance exams will not solve any problem rather it will stay as a political tactics.

The official website to get more details on the JEE Main exam and other future amendments is https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

It was decided by the board that the national level examination for admission to NITs and the qualifier for IIT admissions, to be conducted in English, Hindi, Urdu as well as 8 regional languages – much like the NEET examination.

Presently, the examination is being held in Gujarati (limited to the state of Gujarat) apart from English and Hindi. Experts continue to say that the JEE Main is a preliminary examination for JEE Advanced, which continues to be conducted in English and Hindi. By conducting it in other languages, how will it help the students?

This matter came to notice when Mamata Banerjee pointed out the inclusion of Gujarati as a medium of instruction for the examination. For which the NTA gave clarification that it has been done so with the special request of the Gujarat Government. Then soon after that, NTA released the notification that 11 more languages will be included from 2021 exam. It further clarified that the inclusion is not being implemented from 2020 as the process needs time and experts.

