CLAT 2020 Exam Date Announced, Check here for Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

CLAT (The Common Law Admission Test) is that holds entry to the top-ranked national law schools of the country will undergo changes in the question paper format for the upcoming year 2020. The test will be held on 10th May 2020.

The number of questions will be reduced from 200 to 120 to 150. The exam will remain off-line and the exam will be for 2 hours. The Comprehension based questions will be asked from English language, current affairs, quantitative techniques, deductive reasoning, and logical reasoning. The decision was made at the consortium of NLU’s at the consortium’s permanent secretariat in Bangalore.

The plan is to get better students to national law universities who have the capability in reading texts and make obvious skills in inferential reasoning. Asking students to answer 200 questions in 1220 minutes is not right as it puts the students under a lot of psychological stress said Vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

PG admission test will also have comprehension/ intellectual capacity based questions. The descriptive portion will remain the same last year. The consortium has also asked the executive council of CLAT 2020 to study the likelihood of introducing cut-off marks for LLM.

The consortium also launched a scheme of scholarship and fee concession for students of NLU’s. It will also commence faculty development programmes in the colleges and help in the improvement of the library, IT facilities, and other infrastructure.

The official notification concerning CLAT 2020 will be released in the last week of December 2019.

The online application forms will be made available on 1st January 2020.

