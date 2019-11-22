AIIMS PG Result 2019 to be Announced Today on aiimsexams.org, Steps to download and other details here

AIIMS PG Result 2019

The AIIMS PG January 2020 session result to be released today by the AIIMS, New Delhi. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results from the official website of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Candidates would be able to see the final seat position for the MD/MS/DM(6yrs)/M.Ch.(6yrs) and MDS for January 2020 session on the official website. As far as the result is concerned, it will get released by late evening today.

The online computer-based test for which the result is getting released was held by the organization on November 17, 2019. Candidates qualifying in the written examination can register themselves for AIIMS PG July 2020 session from 27th November 2019 onward.

The official website to download the AIIMS PG January 2020 result is www.aiimsexams.org . Candidates must go through the following instructions to download the result.

Steps to check IIMS PG Result 2019 for January 2020 Session:

Visit the official site of AIIMS.

Click on the “AIIMS PG Result 2019” link available on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter the credentials in order to log in into the account.

Check and download the result.

Take a print of the provisional result for further use.

Pay Scale:

Junior Residents/Demonstrators (three years tenure period) will get paid a sum of Rs.15600 and Rs.5400 Grade Pay along with the entry pay of Rs.56,100/- per month and also additionally NPA and other allowances as per 7th CPC.

Candidates must secure 50 percentiles in order to qualify the exam. Keep visiting the official website for more updates and information.

