Registration Notification for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Released official on afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT or Air Force Common Admission Test is one of the national level competitive exams, which is conducted especially by the IAF, in search of officers, to be posted in all the branches, excluding the ones to medical and the dental branches.

AFCAT has revealed the recruitments process and posting for the year 2020, which would be held on the 22 and 23rd of February. The branches for which this recruitment drive will be conducted are Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty branches, for both the technical and the non-technical arenas.

Important dates to be remembered

Exam for the posts will be held on 22 and 23 February, of which registration process has already begun. The application form is available through online medium, and the interested and eligible candidates who are willing to take up the exam have to register on or before 30 December 2019.

The fee to be paid

Aspirants, who are willing to apply for the post and register online, have to make a payment of Rs.250 while registering themselves online. However, here is an exception, candidates who are willing to registering through NCC special, shall not be required to pay any kind of fee.

Exam pattern

Exam to be held will have a combination of questions varies from the field of numerical ability and reasoning, verbal ability in English, general awareness and lastly, military aptitude test.

A total number of 300 questions will be asked in the exam consisting of all the mentioned fields. a duration of 2 hours shall be allotted to the candidate to answer the 300 questions.

Exam will be scheduled for the two days, in different shifts, and the candidates are requested to arrive at the venue at the time they are designated.

Training information

A notice has been released by the IAF, where it was stated that the training session would kick start from the first week of January 2021.

A training session will be held at Air Force Academy Dundigal, which is situated in Hyderabad. training session for the Flying and technical ground duty batch will go on for 74 weeks; on the other hand, the non-technical ground duty will go on for 52 weeks.

Other information

In order to make the students well accustomed with the examination pattern, likewise the question paper, students will be provided with a set of practice test, for which candidates have to attend to the official website of the Indian Air Force.

This is purely for the convenience of the students, and there is no such relation emerging with the final conducted exam. No such marks or merits will be provided to students who appear for the practice set as it is just a practice session.

