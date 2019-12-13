Sikkim TET Exam 2019 Admit Card Released at sikkimhrdd.org, Check here for Important Dates and Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The admit card of Sikkim Teacher eligibility test (TET) has been released by the Sikkim Human Resource Development Department. The candidates who have applied for the Sikkim TET are advised to download the admit card by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Sikkim TET: http://sikkimhrdd.org/

Step 2: The homepage has been uploaded with the link of the admit card of Sikkim TET. Click on it to redirect to the admit card page.

Step 3: A window opens. Look out for your name and click on it.

Step 4: Another window opens in a pdf format with your admit card for the Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Test.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

Along with the details of the candidate, the admit card comes with a set of rules and regulation that is to be followed by the candidate. The set of rules states that:

Candidates are advised to reach to the examination centre about 15 minutes prior to the actual commencement of the examination. Candidates who reach after the commencement of examination shall not be allowed inside in any situation. Before leaving the examination hall, the candidate must hand over the OMR sheet to the invigilator assigned to the examination commencement room. Only blue or black ballpoint pen should be used to darken the concerned circle with the corresponding questions. OMR sheet is to be kept intact and filled carefully. No edits or folds are allowed. The photograph on the admit card should be attested. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination without the admit card. Electronic gadgets like mobile phone or calculator are not allowed inside.

The notification of the commencement of examination was released on the 12th, 13th and 14th of August 2019. The application form was made available on 19th August 2019. The last date of application form submission was 15th of September 2019.

The admit card was released on 7th of December, a week prior to the commencement of the examination. The examination will be held in Gangtok.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Sikkim TET Exam 2019

Question: When is the date of commencement of examination of Sikkim TET?

Answer: The examination will be held on 14th December 2019.

Question: What is the official website of Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Test?

Answer: The official website of Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Test is http://sikkimhrdd.org

Question: When will be the results declared?

Answer: The official dates of result declaration will be announced on the official website of Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Test mentioned above.

Question: What department holds the commencement of examination?

Answer: The Sikkim Human Resource Development Department holds the STET.

