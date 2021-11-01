A Thriving Hub of Learning: Athena School of Management – PGPM 2022-24

Anchoring on Aristotle’s words, the Athena School of Management aims to provide students with all the opportunities through which they know themselves and thereby pave the path of wisdom. Located in the Commercial Capital of India, Mumbai, the name Athena is inspired by the Greek goddess of wisdom and courage. These qualities are also reflected in Athena’s motto, ‘Consolio et Animus’, tr. ‘By Wisdom and Courage’.

Being India’s best emerging B-School, Athena accepts the NMAT by GMAC scores for the 2022-24 batch. Focussing on practical exposure through internships, international exposure, Global corporate faculty, experiential learning, personality development, this leading B-School is located in the coming-of-age corporate hub of Hiranandani Powai. It is indeed a feat as Athena has been ranked in the Top 20 Non-IIM B-Schools in India and is the only Indian B-School to be awarded the AMBA Excellence Award in 2021, the most prestigious award for B-School world over.

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) offered by Athena aims to hone budding minds into the future entrepreneurs and managers of the corporate sector. Some stellar features of the Athena PGPM program are:

Industry Exposure through Internships: By introducing internships in each semester with the top Indian and Global brands, the program provides a great interface for the students to acquaint themselves with the professional world. These internships account for a total of 6-7 months of the course.

Leading Faculty: The faculty at Athena include the top corporate leaders, in the level of CEO, Director, and VP from organizations based in India and abroad. Some of the institutions that were the home ground of our faculty are Wharton, Imperial Business School, Kedge, FDC, CNAM, UCL, SGH, and many more.

International Internships: The international partnerships with eminent institutions and international internships provide a gateway to students to gain global exposure. By the means of the dual degree, projects, and exchanges, the students get the opportunity to maximize their worldview. These institutes are Kedge (France), McGill University (Canada), Rennes School of Business (France), Shanghai University (China), HHL Leipzig (Germany), IMT – BS (France), Babson (US), FDC (Brazil), CNAM (France), Mannheim Business School (Germany), ISCAE (Morocco), University at Albany – SUNY

Focus on enhancing skills: The focus of this course remains to hone budding students into future leaders. The curriculum enhances students’ presentation skills, interpersonal communication, networking skills, business etiquette, Industrial Visits every Semester, Corporate Networking, etc.

Corporate Connect: The corporate connect with companies like Edelweiss, Aditya Birla Group, Vodafone, ITC, TATA Group, Hersheys, GEP Worldwide, ICICI, DHL, Nivea, Avalon, IDBI, Kotak, TresVista, Zycus, Ipsos.

Campus Placements (Finals for PGPM 20-22 & Internships for PGPM 2021-23) have already started in full force at Athena. Companies that have visited so far include Aditya Birla Group, IPSOS, CRISIL, Edelweiss, Kantar IMRB, TATA Group, Raymonds, Motilal Oswal, Future Group, Britannia, Human Edge, Ginger Hotels to name a few.

Multitude specializations: With a wide range of specializations available, Athena has a lot to offer like International Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Finance, and HR.

The Global Business School Network: Under this initiative, Athena has joined hands with luminous organizations like Columbia (US), INSEAD (France), MIT (US), IMD (Swiss), ESMT (Ger), ISB (Ind), Cornell (US), IE (Spain), HEC (France), IIM – C (Ind), IESE (Spain), CBS (Den), Dartmouth (US).

Alliances of Top Business School: Being a member of the world’s leading Alliances of Top Business Schools including AACSB, BGA, EFMD, Athena is also a part of the United Nations Global Compact and PRME.

Athena is chosen as the official partner B-School of GMAC, that is, GMAT preferred B-School and NMAT preferred B-School.

In order to provide quality education to all, Athena offers merit-based scholarships, worth more than lakhs to deserving candidates. These scholarships are based on Leadership, Women, International Students, Rotaract/AIESEC/NCC, Sports and cultural excellence. Most of the scholarships offered by Athena are accorded in the early decision round.

To get a call back from Athena’s counsellors or to know more or to know more about he PGPM Programme, click here.

