A Stepping-stone To Scale The Corporate Ladder – ISME

ISME B-school represents excellence in business management education. The school focuses on creating innovative leaders with entrepreneurial visions.

Pursuing AICTE approved PGDM at ISME has the unique advantage of gaining access to the best industry connections at the heart of Mumbai. The prime location at the axis of Mumbai’s corporate world gives ISME graduates an edge over others.

What is the significance of the prime location?

The school’s location at the country’s industry fulcrum provides access to choice internships and job opportunities from leading brands.

What is the ROI on PGDM from ISME?

Learn from an industry-based curriculum

Gain a staggered Internship process

Veterans with experience in core industries mentor the students

Gain placement opportunities with leading industry brands

Receive continuous career guidance and holistic development post the ISME MBA program

A look at the AICTE approved PGDM programs from ISME that has garnered immense interest among MBA/PGDM aspirants.

PGDM

The two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is ISME’s flagship program. The program prepares the future manager with the right mix of employability and entrepreneurial mindset. It equips future managers with analytical skills and problem-solving skills, emphasizing their development with a holistic vision of meeting the challenges in a socially sensitive manner.

The program offers specialization in:

Entrepreneurship

Finance

Marketing

Career prospects of the program are vast and varied. Graduates of the program work as:

Sales Managers

Marketing -SEO Manager

Research Manager

Accounts Managers/Executives

Business Development Managers

Consultants in Finance, Analytics, or Data Science

PGDM – Business Analytics

Students of the two-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDM,BA) gain the necessary competence for a Big Data analytics career. The program trains students to work innovatively in managing Analytics and solving critical business challenges in the Big Data world.

The course enables students to generate new information on Big Data. The program’s unique feature is a three-month internship with industry partners focused on industry mentorship and applied Data Sciences. The course provides students with opportunities in the Data Age with industry collaborations, world-renowned faculty, and extensive facilities. The program accelerates the student’s career in Data Sciences by generating competent and critical thinking business analysts with a design mindset.

Why Join ISME?



Curriculum created & endorsed by industry leaders

The campus in Lower Parel is the centre of business activities in Mumbai

Students receive personalized Learning and Enhanced Employability Training

Rural and International immersions in the program come as an integral part of learning

Students gain constant exposure to Industry Stalwarts and Corporate India

Placement and career fairs to ensure high-quality internships and placements

Some of the industry partners include: Apple, Deloitte, PWC, Trident, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, Discovery Channel, ICICI Prudential, and Bloomberg

Know what the students are saying about ISME:

Neha Chauhan, FYPGDM_RBA

Neha finds learning at ISME engaging, collaborating, and transforming. Students interact with corporate leaders, connect with them, and learn the business world’s practices. Students attend webinars based on themes like Inspire series, Industry Analysis, and domain-specific webinars and panel discussion. People with successful start-ups share their experience and inspire students with tips and techniques on starting their businesses.

Niranjan Dubey, FYPGDM_RBA

Experienced faculty have high industry exposure in their respective domains. All the professors have done substantial research in their fields. They share real-life experiences, deep practical insights, and case studies in their teaching approach, making the course relevant and comprehensible. The teachers at ISME are approachable and flexible in their pedagogy.

Manan Khandelwal, SYPGDM_General

The faculty at ISME are motivators and trustworthy guides. The professors are working professionals with cutting-edge knowledge. They tutor students on the working of the corporate world, shaping students to become thorough professionals.

Who is eligible to apply?

1. Students who have completed a minimum of three-year graduate programs in any discipline with 50% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

Students in their final year of degree can also apply provided they have maintained a minimum of 50% aggregate marks at the time of graduation.

2. Candidates who have taken any one of the entrance tests – GMAT, CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, or any state CET with AICTE guidelines.

ISME is inviting applications for Batch 2021-23: APPLY NOW

To know more about ISME, Join:[Official] ISME Mumbai PGDM Admissions 2021-23

Read More