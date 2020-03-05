IMT Hyderabad Ace Connect 2020- The Great Corporate Sports Fest

The Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad hosted the 7th edition of Ace Connect, the corporate sports meet, in January 2020. The 2-days sports bonanza kick-started on 25th January 2020, a day before the Republic day, on the premises of IMT Hyderabad.

The enthusiastic event was inaugurated by the Director of IMT Hyderabad, Dr M Venkateshwarlu. The Ace Connect is not exclusively meant for the students of the institute. Rather, IMT Hyderabad plays host to one of the biggest corporate sports events where working professionals and executives of many top companies participate.

Professionals of different organizations compete and try to lift the winner’s trophy in various sports events like Cricket, Carrom, Volleyball, etc.

Here’s a small summary of the 2-days mega-corporate sports fest, Ace Connect 2020.

Day 1 Events– Chess, Carrom, Cricket, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Futsal.

Day 2 Events– Basketball, Carrom, Cricket and Volleyball.

Cricket (Day 1 & 2)

The cricket event of Ace Connect 2020 saw the participation of top organizations such as Accion Labs, CBRE, IDFC Bank, Oracle, Guardian Capital, Mordor, NPCI, Nephroplus, Sutherland, RIG and Tata Capital.

After a few nail-biting finishes, Tata Capital and Accion Labs made it to the finals of this very competitive sports and event. After some tense moments in the finals, the Cricket team of Accion Labs clinched the victory trophy, thus emerging as the champions of the event.

Futsal: For the unawares. Futsal is a form of football and consists of 5 players (including the goalkeeper) in each team. The game is played between 2 teams on a hard and mainly an indoor court. The Futsal matches of Ace Connect 2020 were completed in one day. The futsal team of D.E Shaw defeated the CBRE team in a one-sided match to lift the trophy.

Volleyball (Day 1 & 2): Top Participant Companies were RIG, Microsoft, Infosys, Oracle and HSBC.

Day one saw the clash between RIG, HSBC and Oracle’s teams. While RIG lost to HSBC with a 2-0 score, HSBC lost to Oracle’s team with a 0-2 score. Day 2 saw the semi-final matches between Microsoft and Infosys & Oracle and HSBC.

Oracle and Infosys reached the finals of the Volleyball event where Infosys’ team lifted the trophy after beating the Oracle’s team with a score of 2-1.

Table Tennis: With each passing year, the crowd/ audience of the Ace Connect Table Tennis event also increases. The top Participants in the Table Tennis event were Microsoft, CBRE and Novartis. The finals were won by the Microsoft team with a 2-0 score.

Chess: The event was conducted on Day 1 of Ace Connect. However, this was not reflected in the enthusiasm and participation of the companies. This was the first edition of the Chess event in the Ace Connect. The Chess event was conducted as a semi-team event where both individual and team score were of importance.

Oracle, Infosys, TCS, Capgemini were the top organizations who took part in the event eagerly. In the clash of minds, the Capgemini team emerged victorious, followed by TCS in second place.

Carrom (Day 1 & 2)

Like Chess, IMT Hyderabad introduced Carrom in Ace Connect. The Carrom matches were scheduled for both days of the Ace Connect. IMT Hyderabad conducted both individual and team events for carrom. The top corporate participation includes big names like IBM, Wells Fargo, Accenture, Deloitte, Bio Zinik Healthcare, Infosys, Oracle, etc.

While the individual event was won by Aditya H. from Ariston Filtration Systems, Dr Mohan’s Diabetic Centre team emerged victorious in the doubles tournament.

Basketball: After facing much competition, the host team reached the Basketball finals to meet the TCS team for the winner’s trophy. In the tense and nail-biting match, the TCS team defeated team IMT-H by a score of 65-24 and lifted the trophy.

Cultural Performances

The 2nd day of Ace Connect coincided with the 71st Republic Day, allowing IMT-H to showcase their excellent management skills at a larger scale. The closing ceremony saw performances by the IMT Hyderabad’s Music Club Dhwani, the Dance Club Dhanak and the Cultural Club Antragna.

The prize distribution ceremony was held right after the ethereal cultural performances. With this, the 7th edition of Ace Connect came to a closure.

