10 Things to Know About XAT Exam Pattern

The XAT exam or the Xavier Aptitude Test is a computer-based admission test conducted by the XLRI- Xavier School of Management every year in order to shortlist students for different types of management programs all over the country. The exam is not only used by the institute to select candidates for management education but is also used by over 100 Management schools all over India for the same.

The XAT exam, much like GMAT, CAT, etc., is an admission exam taken by students all over the country in order to get enrolled in a management program. Since it is such an important and standardized exam, it is key that one knows everything about the pattern of the exam so as to be better prepared.

Over the years, the examination pattern for XAT has undergone several changes, and here are ten things one should know about the current XAT exam pattern: –

Sections Covered in the Exam: There are four sections which are covered in the XAT exam, and they are Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

Division of Questions: There are 26 questions under Verbal and Logical Ability, 21 under Decision Making, 27 under Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and 25 under General Knowledge.

Total Marks: There are a total of 99 questions in the exam, which add up to 300 marks.

Marking Scheme: 1 mark shall be awarded for each correct answer.

Negative Marking: There is a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect answer, but there is no negative marking for the General Knowledge section.

Type of Questions: With the changes in the exam pattern, there is no longer an essay question, and all the questions are in the MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format.

Duration of the exam: Those appearing for the exam will have 180 minutes or 3 hours to complete it, with 165 minutes being assigned to the 1st three sections and 15 minutes to the last one.

Language of the Exam: Given the fact that the XAT exam is conducted all over India, the question paper is set in the English language.

Answer Choices: There will be five answer choices.

Unattempted Questions: Those appearing for the XAT exam have the choice not to attempt a total of 8 questions, and there will be no negative marking for the same. On the other hand, if there are more than eight unanswered questions, there will be a negative marking of 0.05 for each extra unanswered question.

Those appearing for the exam have the option to submit the exam 30 minutes after its commencement, and in order to help with better time management, they shall be provided with a timer during the exam. Moreover, students do not have to follow a sequence when answering the questions and will also get the option to check the count of the attempted as well as unattempted questions.

