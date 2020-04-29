10 Things to Know About GMAT Exam Pattern

The GMAT or the Graduate Management Admission Test is an adaptive computer test that is taken by those looking to get admission in a graduate-level management program such as an MBA.

The exam requires the candidates to have a knowledge of certain specific grammar along with a knowledge of certain specific arithmetic, geometry, and algebra and is designed in a way that it assesses areas such as analytical, quantitative, reading skills in written English, writing and verbal.

There are more than 7000 programs at over 2300 graduate business schools all over the world that accept the scores of GMAT during the selection process, and it is administered in 114 countries.

Since the GMAT exam is such an important exam and serves as the basis for admission into a graduate-level management program all over the world, it is important to be fully prepared, and that also means being informed about the examination pattern.

Here are ten things one should know about the GMAT exam pattern: –

Sections Covered in the Exam: The question paper will include a total of 4 sections, which are Analytical Writing, Integrated Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude Section, and Verbal Reasoning Section.

Division of Questions: Each section will have a different number of questions; there is 1 question under Analytical Writing Assessment, 12 under Integrated Reasoning, 31 under Quantitative and 36 under Verbal.

Total Score: The GMAT is an examination with a maximum score of 800 points.

Type of Questions: The examination will include questions that are both objectives as well as subjective.

Total Questions: There will be a total of 91 questions.

Duration of the Exam: The exam will be conducted for a total of 3 hours and 7 minutes, with 30 minutes being assigned for the Analytical Writing Assessment, 30 minutes for Integrated Reasoning, 62 minutes for Quantitative and 65 for Verbal. Scoring: The scores for the GMAT exam are given in increments of 10 such as 540, 550, 560, etc. The total score assesses the performance in the verbal as well as quantitative sections while the performance in the Integrated Reasoning and Analytical Writing Assessment does not add towards the final score since these sections are scored separately. Section-wise Questions: The section-wise division of questions is as follows-

Analytical Writing Assessment: Analysis of an Argument

Integrated Reasoning: Graphics Reasoning, Table Analysis, Two-part Analysis, Multi-source Reasoning

Quantitative Reasoning: Problem Solving, Data Sufficiency

Verbal Reasoning: Reading Comprehension, Critical Reasoning, Sentence Correction

Language of the Examination: The exam, which is conducted in about 114 countries all over the world, is prepared in the English language.

Level of Difficulty: The first question you would get in the Verbal or Quantitative sections will be of medium level of difficulty, and depending upon whether you answer correctly or incorrectly, the next question will be of a slightly more difficult or easy level of difficulty.

One can appear for the GMAT exam up to 5 times a year, but only 8 times and total, and the attempts have to be at least 16 days apart.

