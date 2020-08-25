5 Things To Know Before Taking Admission in Delhi Colleges

Admission season is always a crazy time and many college aspirants are busy filtering colleges as per the subject and course that they want to pursue. Delhi being a key educational hub welcomes millions of migrants every year, looking for better education opportunities in its top colleges and universities.

If you are also planning to move to Delhi, then here are the 5 things you should know before taking admission in colleges.

Check for academic rigour and activities for a well-rounded college experience

This should obviously be the first step to check. The top criteria for you to select a college are the quality of faculty, the rigour of coursework and the opportunities for all-rounded growth that it offers.

Hence, it is important that you search for right college or educational institute that offers you all this. In case you are interested in extra-curricular activities and want to continue your passion for your special skills, then you should not miss inquiring about the activities available in your college.

Do visit the official website of the college to know more about its academic year, cultural events, and of course, the college fest! Believe us, colleges are full of life and learning so search well and prepare yourself for all the thrill waiting for you inside the campus life.

Do a thorough search before choosing the best accommodation option

Once you have zeroed on which college you are getting admitted to, the hunt for the best accommodation starts.

While there are some limited campus housing options available, if you are a free soul and do not want to be bound by the stringent rules of college hostels and traditional PGs, then you may consider a new-age managed accommodation brand like Stanza Living.

Their thoughtfully designed, fully furnished rooms and hospitality-led solutions like meals, internet, laundry, housekeeping, power back-up, 24×7 security etc. provide you a hassle-free living experience.

They also have a dedicated consumer app where residents can mark their attendance, request for late-ins, choose the meals they want to have, raise a query or share feedback with the consumer experience team, on a real-time basis.

All these amenities are provided at an affordable price varying as per the occupancy you wish to opt for and as an all-inclusive package, often help you save a lot on monthly expenses.

Additionally, the company of living with like-minded people gives you an ideal environment to relax, learn and grow together.

Plan your finances – from cost of education to daily living expenses

Planning for college admission does bring some financial anxiety as it can be costly to attend one. Delhi hosts many prestigious central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamila Milia Islamia, etc which are not only reputed but also affordable. And even if you have chosen a private college for yourself, you need not worry! From scholarships and financial aid packages to education loans, there are numerous ways to support your education.

It’s a good idea to plan investments for education in advance and have a kitty ready to pursue your goals.

Even more important is to understand how to keep an eye on your daily living expenses, what are the areas where you can do smart budget planning (for e.g. choosing an all-inclusive accommodation can save you on daily living costs, finding a place close to college can bring down the headache of commute) and accordingly plan your spends.

Learn about some student-friendly measures

Delhi offers many benefits and conveniences for students and it’s a good idea to know about these when you move. For example, the city has a very strong publica transport network and some student special vehicle passes are easily available for you to travel in and around the city. For first time users even cab rental companies like Ola and Uber offer some special discounts.

Similarly, you can grab some good deals on cafes, salons, entertainment spots etc if you show your student IDs.

Did you know that some managed accommodation providers also have tie-ups with nearby places and you can get a good deal on a haircut or a breakfast or even a music subscription if you happen to be a resident? If you are looking for some academic benefits, Delhi’s libraries, museums and galleries can provide you some student special rates to spend some glorious hours enhancing your knowledge and soaking in the experience.

Explore and enjoy life outside campus

Yes, we knew you were waiting for this one after all real college life starts outside the college! Being new to the city and to college life, you would want to make the most of your college days. So before your college starts, get to know about the famous restaurants, eateries, clubs, malls and other hand-out places.

To find the best PGs in Delhi you definitely need to look at Kamla Nagar, Satya Niketan, SDA, Laxmi Nagar, and Hauz Khas.

Here you would also find one of the best cafes in the city with young vibes, exquisite ambiance, and delicious contemporary food…for a perfect party! Most of these restaurants also arrange live music shows to give you a luxury experience! If you are a shopaholic, Delhi is nothing less than a paradise for you.

You may choose to go to malls in Saket, Vasant Vihar, and Noida which accommodate some of the best fashion brands, gaming arcades and more. While for budget-friendly shopping with your friends visit Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Janpath, Chandni Chowk, Palika Bazaar, etc. Delhi also hosts various fest around food, music, shopping, adventure sports, etc.

Take out an event calendar from the official website of the Delhi government, you may also explore other local event listing portals for some interesting youth-centric events, where you can enjoy with your friends.

Do not forget about the festive celebrations at every student-friendly hotspot. Needless to say, Delhi hosts many historical monuments which will not only take your breath away with their beautiful architecture but will also make you proud of the history of our nation, yet again.

Believe us or not, no matter how nervous you are to move away from your family, Delhi will accept you instantly. This new phase of college life will give you memories to cherish throughout your life.

