Online Classes: Compensating Classroom Experience

    Every year millions of students take admission to B-schools to pursue their dreams and to make a fantastic career in management. In fact, many students leave their job and prepare for management exams like CAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT, MAT, etc. so that they could get admission in reputed institutions. 

    With high hopes and great enthusiasm, students kickstart their management journey and dive into the new adventure of life. Moreover, students eagerly wait for the knowledge and experience they would gather from this learning path.

    Getting admission into renowned IIMs of India like IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, etc. is like a dream comes true for many students.

    But for the students of this academic year, everything is destroyed due to Covid-19 with human life in danger and a declining economy. Moreover, the lockdown has hit all the plans hard by restricting free movement. Consequently, the students would be devoid of physical teaching in the classrooms and many other crucial experiences of management life. 

    Virtual Classes As Savior

    But to overcome the exceptional circumstances created due to the pandemic, the management institutions have come up with virtual learning. All the events ranging from inauguration to the classes have been conducted online by the B-schools.

    Firstly, the students received warm and mesmerizing virtual inauguration and then are introduced to the management curriculum. In fact, the classes are also organized smartly with sufficient breaks in between to avoid any boredom or stress.

    Interactive Sessions

    Classes are also conducted on Saturdays so that the students don’t feel that peer learning or classroom experience is missing. The B-schools are trying their best to provide excellent knowledge and experience to future leaders.

    All the activities, including group discussions, debates, office hours and assignments, case studies, and break-out sessions, everything is organized online. To make the classes interactive, the participation of every student is made mandatory.

    E-Learning

    Apart from conducting online classes, the students are also provided with the online resources of study material. Moreover, the students are also given full access to e-library to have immersive learning.

    Every aspect of education is taken care of so that the students could carry out their learning from their home without any hurdle. Moreover, the institutes are also cooperating in all ways so that the students don’t feel deprived of any facilities. 

    In this way, the B-schools are compensating the classroom experience of management learning with virtual classes and e-learning resources. Moreover, they are providing 100% cooperation in case of any issue like a network problem or any tension.

    Source – The Hindu Business Line.

