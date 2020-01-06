UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2020 Question Paper Released on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2020

The Question Papers for the Junior Assistant (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission – UPSSSC. Candidates appeared in the exam can download the question paper released on the official website of UPSSC.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam for was held on 04 January 2020 in two shifts. The exam started at 10 AM and 3 PM for a duration of 1.30 hours each. The exam was held across the state in various exam centres.

The Commission has made available the eight series of question papers of both the shifts on its official website. Candidates can download the First Shift question paper in eight series – BA, BB, BC, BD, BE, BF, BG and BH and the First Shift question paper in eight series – AA, AB, AC, AD, AE, AF, AG and AH.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download the question paper and the answer key to be released is www.upsssc.gov.in .

Steps to download UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers 2020:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC as mentioned.

Click on the link ” UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers (visible up to 14 January 2020)” available in the “News & Alerts” on the Home Page.

A New Window/page will open.

Click on the “Click Here to Download Question Paper Pdf” link.

Check and download the file for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers 2020

The Exam Questions Papers will remain available on the website till 14 January 2020, as per the official notification released by the Commission.

Keep visiting the official website as the answer key will soon get released on the official website of UPSSSC.

<noscript><iframe title="Upsssc Junior assistant official notice.. आयोग ने जारी किया एक और नोटिस |Upsssc latest update.." width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F5a8Dp5EovA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

