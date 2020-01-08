UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2020 on upsssc.gov.in, Objection can be Raised by 14th Jan

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2020

The answer key for UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) 2020 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates appeared in this UPSSSC Junior Assistant exam can download the answer key from the official website of UPSSSC.

The answer key was out on the official website on 8th January 2020. The Question Papers for the Junior Assistant for General Selection Competitive Examination 2019 was released by the UPSSSC.

Candidates can raise their objection if any against the answer key released latest by 14 January 2020 through the link present on the official website in the prescribed format. The direct link to submit the objection is mentioned below in the article.

The official web page to get more important details on the exam and download the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key 2020 is www.upsssc.gov.in .

Steps to download UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers 2020:

Visit the official web link of UPSSSC, as mentioned above.

Click on the ” UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam Questions Papers (visible up to 14 January 2020)” available in the “News & Alerts” link available on the Home Page.

A New Window will open up.

Download Question Paper Pdf file.

Check and Save a copy of the file for future reference.

Link to Check UPSSSC JA Answer Key 2020 and Submit Answer Key

UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Exam was held on 04 January 2020 in two shifts which began at 10 AM and 3 PM for a duration of 1.30 hours each, at various examination centres within the state decided by the Commission.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission have released the UPSSSC Junior Assistant (JA) Answer Key 2020 within one week of date of examination, i.e. by 8th January 2020.

For more updates on the UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2020 exam, stay tuned to the official website of UPSSSC.

