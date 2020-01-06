Railway DLW Varanasi Recruitment 2019: Merit List Released

Railway DLW Varanasi Recruitment 2019

Candidates who appeared for Railway Diesel Locomotive Work DLW, Varanasi should check the official website. The result for the Recruitment of Post of Trade Apprentice in various stream 2019 has been uploaded on the official website.

Important Dates

Candidates can check below the important dates for Railway Diesel Locomotive Work DLW, Varanasi:

Event Important Dates Beginning of Application form October 2019 Last date to submit the forms 21st November 2019 Last Date to submit the application fee 21st November 2019 Availability of Result and Merit List 05th January 2020

Application Fee:

The application fee for the general candidates and OBC candidates is Rs 100/- and there are no fees for the SC/ST/PH candidates. The application fees are payable through any of the online mode.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .

Vacancy Details

There are total of 374 posts with 300 for ITI Post and 74 for Non-ITI post. Candidates can check below the detailed vacancy released for by railway:

Trade Name Type General OBC SC ST Total Fitter ITI 54 29 16 08 107 Fitter Non- ITI 15 08 05 02 30 Carpenter ITI 02 01 0 0 03 Carpenter Non-ITI 0 0 0 0 0 Painter General ITI 03 02 01 01 07 Painter General Non-ITI 0 0 0 0 0 Machinist ITI 34 18 10 05 67 Machinist Non-ITI 08 04 02 01 15 Welder G&E ITI 23 12 07 03 45 Welder G&E Non-ITI 05 03 02 01 11 Electrician ITI 36 19 11 05 71 Electrician Non-ITI 09 05 03 01 18

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by Railway. They are as follows:

For the ITI apprentice posts, candidates should be between age 15-24 years of age and must have passed class 10 with minimum 50% marks with ITI certificate in related trade.

For the Non-ITI apprentice posts, candidates should be between 15 to 22 years of age and must have passed class 10 with minimum 50% marks.

