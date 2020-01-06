HomeRailways Articles
  • Articles

    • Railway DLW Varanasi Recruitment 2019: Merit List Released

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Railway DLW Varanasi Recruitment 2019: Candidates can check the Merit List Released on the official website.

    Railway DLW Varanasi Recruitment 2019
    Railway DLW Varanasi Recruitment 2019

    Candidates who appeared for Railway Diesel Locomotive Work DLW, Varanasi should check the official website. The result for the Recruitment of Post of Trade Apprentice in various stream 2019 has been uploaded on the official website.

    Important Dates

    Candidates can check below the important dates for Railway Diesel Locomotive Work DLW, Varanasi:

    Event Important Dates
    Beginning of Application form October 2019
    Last date to submit the forms 21st November 2019
    Last Date to submit the application fee 21st November 2019
    Availability of Result and Merit List 05th January 2020

    Application Fee:

    The application fee for the general candidates and OBC candidates is Rs 100/- and there are no fees for the SC/ST/PH candidates. The application fees are payable through any of the online mode.

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .

    Vacancy Details

    There are total of 374 posts with 300 for ITI Post and 74 for Non-ITI post. Candidates can check below the detailed vacancy released for by railway:

    Trade Name Type General OBC SC ST Total
    Fitter ITI 54 29 16 08 107
    Fitter Non- ITI 15 08 05 02 30
    Carpenter ITI 02 01 0 0 03
    Carpenter Non-ITI 0 0 0 0 0
    Painter General ITI 03 02 01 01 07
    Painter General Non-ITI 0 0 0 0 0
    Machinist ITI 34 18 10 05 67
    Machinist Non-ITI 08 04 02 01 15
    Welder G&E ITI 23 12 07 03 45
    Welder G&E Non-ITI 05 03 02 01 11
    Electrician ITI 36 19 11 05 71
    Electrician Non-ITI 09 05 03 01 18

    Eligibility Criteria

    It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by Railway. They are as follows:

    • For the ITI apprentice posts, candidates should be between age 15-24 years of age and must have passed class 10 with minimum 50% marks with ITI certificate in related trade.
    • For the Non-ITI apprentice posts, candidates should be between 15 to 22 years of age and must have passed class 10 with minimum 50% marks.

    Also read, South Western Railway Recruitment 2020.

    Read Next

    Railways RRC Recruitment 2019 for 10th pass: Apply for 2562 posts on rrccr.com
    Railways RRC Recruitment 2019: Candidates who are 10th pass can apply for 2562 vacant posts on rrccr.com.
    In Railways  ·  2 weeks ago
    Railway Recruitment to be Conducted and Managed by UPSC
    Railway Recruitment Updates: All the Railway recruitment to be Conducted and Managed by UPSC soon.
    In Railways  ·  2 weeks ago
    RRB Group-D 2019-2020 Update: Check Exam Date, Admit Card and Other Details here
    RRB Group-D 2019-2020 Update: Candidates can check here for Exam Date, Admit Card and Other Details.
    In Railways  ·  2 weeks ago
    North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 21 Vacancies under Sports Quota, Check How to Apply
    North Central Railway Recruitment 2020, North Central Railway released notification for 21 vacancies under sports quota. Candidates can check official website ncr.indianrailways.gov.in
    In Railways  ·  6 days ago
    Railway DLW Varanasi Recruitment 2019: Merit List Released
    Railway DLW Varanasi Recruitment 2019: Candidates can check the Merit List Released on the official website.
    In Railways  ·  in 5 hours