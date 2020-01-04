Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 11 Senior Assistant Engineer Posts on bel-india.in

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2020

The Bharat Electronics Limited has released an official notification stating that they are recruiting for the post of Senior Engineer. There is a total of 11 vacancies left and the candidates who are eligible and interested to apply can apply through post from December 3, 2020 onwards.

The online application process is not available and the candidates have to apply only through offline mode. The Hand written application form will not be accepted by selection board. The candidates should complete the registration process before the last date of registration on February 1, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for registration process January 3, 2020. Last date for the registration process February 1, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

To work as a senior engineer in Bharat Electronics the candidates should fulfill certain eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria for the recruitment as follows:

The candidates should have done a full-time engineering course in the Electronics or Electrical Communication discipline from any recognized college or university.

The candidates who have finished 3-year diploma course in Electronics or Electrical Communication engineering are also eligible to apply for the position of senior engineer. The candidates should have passed the Diploma course with a minimum of 50 %.

The candidates willing to apply should not be above the age of 50 years. Age relaxation is up to the age of 55 will be given to the candidates who belong to SC and ST.

Steps to Follow to Apply:

Online registration is not available so the candidates have to apply for the post of senior engineer through post. The official web page to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.bel-india.in/ .

The post should be delivered to:

Deputy General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics limited

Ghaziabad P.O, Bharat Nagar, Sahibabad

Ghaziabad – 201010

