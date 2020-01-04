EIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 102 Executive Posts before 22nd Jan on engineersindia.com

EIL Recruitment 2020

The Engineers India Limited has released an official notification stating that they are recruiting for the post of Executives. The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the post of Executives can apply from the official website of Engineers India Limited.

The process of registration has begun from January 2, 2020. However, the candidates have to finish the application process before the last date of registration on January 22, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which needs to be made note of by the candidates are as follows

Events Dates Starting date for the registration process January 2, 2020 Last date of the registration process January 22, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for the post of executives the candidates have to fulfil certain eligibility criteria which are considered mandatory by the Engineers India Limited. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates should be a holder of either a Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology from any engineering discipline.

The candidates should have completed the engineering degree with a minimum of 50 % marks from any college or university which is recognized by the University Grants Commission.

There are many executive posts available and based on each post the age eligibility criteria changes. The eligibility for Executive grade 3 is 45 years, for grade 4 is 48 years, for grade 5 is 50 years and for grade 6 is 52 years. The candidates who are above the age of 52 will not be eligible for any grades.

The candidates should visit the website, www.engineersindia.com. The direct link for the application form will be given in the home page of the website of the Engineers India Limited. The candidates can click on it and fill the application form and click submit.

