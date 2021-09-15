IMT announces admissions to its two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Program for June 2022 Intake

New Delhi, September 15, 2021:

Institute of Management Technology (IMT) has commenced its application process for Admissions 2022. IMT is one of the first non IIM institute to have opened its application for batch 2022. The aspirants appearing for CAT 2021, XAT 2022, GMAT (Jan 1st, 2018 – Feb 28 ,2022) and CMAT 2022* can apply to IMT Admission process 2022. IMT Ghaziabad is ranked top institute with legacy of 40 + years offering top class management education in the private sector of India.

Management education has seen significant changes in the last decade. A seamless integration of technological/data analysis capability, core domain knowledge and a useful inclusion of liberal subjects has helped push learning into a new era. Young graduates are expected to provide economic value from a very early stage. This is only possible if B-school students go through the right immersive experience. IMT helps students to get holistic approach to learning that enables overall development. The experiential nature of education provided by IMT offers great emphasis on inculcating business values and skills required for complex decision making and problem solving.

Why CHOOSE IMT?

IMT stands strong on its four pillars ,idenified as 4 L’s of the brand:

Legacy: 40+ years of shining legacy translating to strong alumni base and preferred choice of recruiters.

Leader: Leading the league of top ranked private B schools in the country.

Learning: Pedagogy driven by strong Industry Academia collaboration which is value based and contemporary

Location: Strategically located campuses around financial, IT and business hubs.

IMT Rankings 2021

Selection process:

IMT will conduct the Common Admissions process in February and March 2022 for shortlisted candidates from IMT Common Application form for the final selection process. There will be one Common Application form for IMT Ghaziabad, IMT Nagpur & IMT Hyderabad campus.

Both merit and campus score cut offs will be the basis of selection for IMT campuses, i.e. Ghaziabad, Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Application Process:

Candidates must fill in the online Common Application form available at

www.imt.edu/admissions2022

CAT-2021 OR XAT-2022 OR GMAT (1st January 2018 – February 28, 2022) OR CMAT 2022 (Nagpur & Hyderabad only) score.

Application fee of Rs. 2000/- plus applicable bank charges *

*For more details please visit www.imt.edu/admissions2022

Important Dates:

Online Application form opens: September 15, 2021

Last date of submission of filled-in application form: November 25, 2021

Common Admissions Process – February – March 2022

COVID-19 Update: The IMT Admission process for batch 2022-2024will be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis and situation. IMT will follow MHA and AICTE guidelines for all its Admission process. Candidates are advised to regularly check IMT website for further updates and information.

Anti-COVID Compliant Campus

As per the guidelines issued by local authorities, IMT has commenced on-boarding of second year PGDM, FPM, Executive PGDM students in a phased manner with conditions on return like double vaccination, RTPCR negative report etc. We look forward to welcome the first year PGDM students soon. IMT is mindful to follow all preventive precautions such as:

Mask Mandates

Social distancing

Regular sanitization of premises

The facilities at IMT campuses include staggered meal times, sanitizers in hostels, isolation rooms for anyone having symptoms of COVID -19, and ambulance facilities etc.

Read More