Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar, marked its Foundation Day with a grand celebration at the Old Campus, Bhubaneswar on the 6th of November 2025. The occasion served as a momentous reminder of the University’s rich legacy, continued growth, and commitment to excellence in management education and research.

The highlight of the celebration was a special address by Mr. Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group. A distinguished entrepreneur and visionary leader, Mr. Neotia was conferred the Padma Shri in 1999 for his contributions in the field of social development. He is also the founder of one of India’s pioneering joint sector ventures — Bengal Ambuja Housing Development Limited, established in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal, with the aim of promoting affordable urban housing. His landmark project, Udayan, was recognized as a “Model Housing Project” by the Government of India.

Mr. Harshavardhan Neotia commended India’s remarkable strides in economic growth, global standing, infrastructure, and digital innovation. Reflecting on challenges such as geopolitics, inequality, and technological disruption, he inspired the youth to embrace the future with integrity, passion, curiosity, discipline, and humility. He also remarked, “If you find passion in what you do, the chance of success is much higher.”

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Rajive Kaul, Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Dr. Fr. K.S. Casimir, S.J., Vice Chancellor, Reverend Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar, Reverend Fr. V. Arokiyadass, S.J., Chief Finance Officer, along with board members, faculty, staff, and students of the University.

During the ceremony, Mr. Harshavardhan Neotia was awarded the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Management in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contribution to industry and society. The event exemplified the University’s strong industry connect and its commitment to nurturing socially responsible leaders who contribute to nation-building.

The celebration also featured a felicitation ceremony, where five employees were honored for their long-standing and meritorious service to the institution. The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Fr. K.S. Casimir, S.J., Vice Chancellor, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, guests, and members of the University community for making the occasion a resounding success.

Read More