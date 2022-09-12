XIM University MBA Admissions 2023 Open

XIM University has announced its MBA Admission 2023 Process. The online application form for the University’s all key MBA Programs, such as MBA-BM, EMBA-BM, MBA-HRM, MBA-RM, MBA-SM, and MBA-UMG is opened. The last date for online application is December 09, 2022. The classes for the new batch will commence in June 2023. This article shares details about the XIM University MBA programs, Fee, Cut off, and Admission Process.

Xavier University was established on July 6, 2013, as per the provisions of the Xavier University, Odisha Act, 2013. On 11th May 2021, the Xavier University, Odisha (Amendment) Act 2021 was passed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, renaming Xavier University as XIM University.

History was made in October 1987 with the establishment of XIMB (Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar), XIM University’s flagship management institute which, over the past 35 years has been recognized as a premier Business School in the country. In due course, the University has set up other Schools and Centers of higher learning in areas, such as Human Resource Management, Rural Management, Sustainability, Human Settlements, Commerce, Communications, Economics, Law, Computer Science & Engineering, Public Policy & Governance, Liberal Arts and Humanities & Compassion Studies.

Apart from the flagship school XIMB – Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, the other Schools of XIM University are the School of Human Resource Management, School of Rural Management, School of Sustainability, School of Human Settlements, School of Commerce, School of Communications, School of Economics, Xavier Law School, School of Computer Science & Engineering, School of Governance & Public Affairs, School of Liberal Arts and Xavier-EMYLYON Business School & one center – Centre for Humanities & Compassion Studies. For more details visit www.xim.edu.in.

Accreditations

Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University is accredited by SAQS and is in the process of AACSB Accreditation. MBA-BM program of Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University is also accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar is a constituent school under XIM University and one of the top-ranked B-schools in India.

Registered under UGC

Member of Association of Indian Universities A.I.U.

Member of Jesuit Higher Education Association of South Asia JHEASA

Member of International Association of Jesuit Business School IAJBS

Accredited by SAQS

Accredited by NBA (applied for renewal)

AACSB accreditation (in the process)

MBA Admission Eligibility

In order to meet the XIM University eligibility criteria, an applicant must possess a strong and consistent academic background. The candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree of minimum three-year duration, with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA. Candidates who expect to complete the final part of their degree examinations by June 15, 2023, can also apply. Offers of admission to such candidates, if made, will be provisional and will be automatically cancelled in the event of their failure to complete all the requirements for obtaining the degree before June 15, 2023. The applicant should have appeared in CAT 2022, XAT 2023, or GMAT (Taken between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022) exam and must have scored the minimum prescribed sectional and total scores to become eligible for the interview stage of the admission process. NMAT by GMAC 2022 scores are accepted for MBA-HRM, MBA-RM, MBA-SM, and MBA-UMG programs. Work experience is not mandatory for MBA program(s). Relevant work experience after graduation will be an advantage. However, the candidates need to have 3 plus years of relevant work experience after graduation, for the Executive MBA Program.

How to Apply for Admission?

Visit https://apply.xim.edu.in. The following steps are included in the XIM University.

Application process

Step 1: Register and Apply for the Entrance Exam

Applicants are required to appear for one or more of the following Admission Tests after registering for them: XAT 2023 to be conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur, on January 08, 2023; CAT 2022 by IIMs on November 27, 2022; GMAT taken in 2021 or 2022; NMAT by GMAC 2022 (for select programs).

In case the applicant does not register and appear in any of the above entrance exams. he/she can appear for X-GMT 2023 to be conducted by XIM University on January 29, 2023.

Please note that registering for XAT/CAT/GMAT is a prerequisite for applying to XIM University, if not opting for X-GMT which will be held on January 29, 2023. An applicant may apply to X-GMT on the same application form against the academic programs by paying the test fee (₹1200/-).

Step 2: Apply to XIM University

After registering for XAT/CAT/GMAT/NMAT, applicants must fill up the online application form separately available on the XIM University website https://apply.xim.edu.in.

Upon successfully filling out the online application form and paying the application fee (₹1600/- for the first option, and ₹400/- each for the subsequent options), applicants will be intimated by email about the acceptance of the form.

Use a single form for applying for multiple programs and/or through multiple tests.

XIM University Admission Process 2023

XIM University gives emphasis not only on entrance exam scores but also on Academic Profile, Work experience, and other parameters.

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) or other B-schools of XIM University will announce their cut-offs at the time of shortlisting. However, they keep their cut-offs moderate in the range of 85 to 90 percentile.

Shortlist

Candidates will be shortlisted for the GD-WAT-PI round based on their sectional and overall scores in the entrance exam after the declaration of the entrance exam result. The University decides the section-wise as well as total cut-off marks which will be used for short-listing the candidates to be called for Writing Ability Test, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview.

Personal Interview Round

XIM University will conduct the admission process in February and March 2023 for shortlisted candidates for the final selection process. After the Shortlisting process, GD-WAT-PI will be held in different cities to select suitable students for the program. WAT, GD & PI will be held in Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai (if held offline). Candidates will have to meet their own travel expenses for appearing in the Interview session.

Final Admission Offer

The final selection is based on academic profile, performance in the entrance exam, performance in Interview round, and work experience among others. Final Admission Offer will be made to the candidates in the first week of April 2023. The academic session would commence in the middle of June 2023.

XIM University MBA Program Fees

For details of the MBA Programs fee structure for Admission 2023 of XIM University, please visit https://xim.edu.in/admission/fee-structure-master-programs/.

XIM University follows Anti-COVID Compliant Admission Process & Campus

Due to the challenging work environment posed by the COVID pandemic, the University will follow all COVID-19 precautions and Social Distancing norms during the entire Admission Process 2023. In case of revised guidelines for the Admission Process 2023, the candidates will be notified accordingly. Despite the COVID-19 challenges arrangements will be made to conduct X-GMT 2023 in a safe environment. Both the campuses of XIM University have set up systems, processes, and facilities with SOPs to ensure a healthy, safe, and secured environment for all its students, faculty, and Staff.

Rankings 2022

NIRF

XIM University has been ranked 35 in the Management category of MHRD’s India Ranking 2022.

University awards/rankings

XIM University has been ranked 8th among the Top 50 State-Private Universities in India by the Outlook ICARE University Ranking 2022.

B-school ranking

Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, has been ranked 6th among the top Private MBA Institutions by Outlook – ICARE India MBA Rankings 2022.

Xavier Institute of Management has also been ranked 2nd among India’s Top Private University – Constituent Colleges by Outlook – ICARE India MBA Rankings 2022.

The School of Communications, XIM University secured 6th rank among 35 top private Mass Communication institutions in India by the Outlook-ICARE ranking 2022.

Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, has been ranked 21st in the overall Ranking Category by Business Today MDRA B-School Survey 2021.

Xavier Institute of Management has also been ranked 10th among India’s Top 100 Private B-School category in Business Today MDRA B-School Survey 2021.

Xavier Institute of Management has been ranked 3rd in the category of Supreme B-School under the “Top Private B-School of India” in the CSR GHRDC India’s Best B-School Ranking 2021.

Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University, has been ranked 15th among India’s Top B-Schools by The Week-Hansa Research Survey 2021.

Xavier Institute of Management has also been ranked 7th among India’s Top Private B-Schools by The Week-Hansa Research Survey 2021.

