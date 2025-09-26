XIM University, Bhubaneswar—one of India’s most prestigious institutions for management and professional education—has officially opened admissions for its 2026 intake across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. With a legacy rooted in the establishment of Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) in 1987, the university continues to carry forward nearly four decades of excellence in higher education, leadership development, and nation-building.

A Legacy of Excellence

What began as the Xavier Institute of Management has today evolved into a comprehensive private university under the Xavier University, Odisha Act (2013) and the Amendment Act (2021). Recognized by the UGC and accredited by NBA, SAQS, and NAAC (A Grade), XIM University offers a vibrant learning ecosystem spanning 12 schools. Its commitment is simple yet powerful: to groom visionary, competent, and compassionate leaders for a dynamic global future.

Over the years, XIM has consistently ranked among India’s top business schools. In the IIRF 2025 rankings, the university secured the No. 1 position as the Best Private B-School in Odisha, alongside Top 10 placements in several national categories. In the NIRF 2025 rankings, it was placed among the Top 50 management institutions in India.

Programs Offered

For 2026 admissions, XIM University has announced a wide portfolio of programs:

MBA Programs

MBA in Business Management (MBA–BM)

Executive MBA in Business Management (EMBA–BM)

MBA in Human Resource Management (MBA–HRM)

MBA in Rural Management (MBA–RM)

MBA in Sustainability Management (MBA–SM)

MBA in Urban Management & Governance (MBA–UMG)

MBA in Public Policy & Management (MBA–PPM)

MMS in Business Finance (MMS–BF)

Other Master’s Programs

MA in Mass Communication

M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering

M.Sc. in Economics

M.Sc. in Psychology

MA in English

LLM (One-Year)

Undergraduate Programs



Eleven UG programs spanning Commerce, Business Management, Economics, Psychology, English, Law (BA-LLB, BBA-LLB), Computer Science & Engineering, Media Studies, Public Administration, and Sustainable Development.

Doctoral Programs



Full-time and part-time Ph.D. opportunities across disciplines.

Admission Process and Eligibility

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree (minimum three years) with at least 55% marks. Final-year students graduating by June 15, 2025, are also eligible to apply.

Accepted entrance exams include:

CAT 2025 (Nov 30, 2025)

XAT 2026 (Jan 4, 2026)

GMAT (tests taken Jan 1, 2024 – Dec 31, 2025)

XGMT (XIM University’s online test, Jan 25, 2026)

NMAT by GMAC 2025 (Oct–Dec 2025, for selected programs)

For MBA–UMG, GATE/CEED scores are also accepted.

Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI), scheduled across February–March 2026 in major cities including Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The final admission offers will be released in April 2026, with classes commencing mid-June 2026.

Important Dates

Last Date for Applications: December 10, 2025

XGMT Exam: January 25, 2026

Shortlisting: February 2026

GD/WAT/PI: Feb–March 2026

Results: April 2026

Classes Begin: June 2026

Placements and Career Outcomes

XIM University has a dedicated Career Advisory Services (CAS) team that bridges academics and industry. Recruiters across BFSI, consulting, IT, FMCG, development, sustainability, and more actively engage with the campus.

The flagship MBA-BM program has seen students placed in roles such as Product Management, Consulting, Corporate Finance, Risk Analysis, and Strategic Planning. Leading recruiters include Deloitte, ICICI Bank, EY, Wells Fargo, TCS, KPMG, Capgemini, IBM, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The School of HRM achieved 100% placements for its 2023–25 batch with an average CTC of ₹16.02 LPA, while the School of Rural Management saw top offers of ₹20.40 LPA. Other schools, including Sustainability, Urban Management, and Commerce, reported successful placements with organizations such as PwC, Vedanta, JLL, Metro Group, Blackstone, CRISIL, and TechnoServe.

Campus Life and Infrastructure

Spread across 75 acres, XIM University operates from two campuses:

The Old Campus (Xavier Square, Bhubaneswar) – Home to the Xavier Institute of Management.

The New Campus (Harirajpur) – A state-of-the-art, digitally enabled campus with modern classrooms, Bloomberg Lab, libraries, hostels, international centre, and sports facilities.

The university emphasizes holistic development. Alongside rigorous academics, students participate in cultural events, student forums, entrepreneurship initiatives, and sports tournaments. From professional audio studios to international exchange programs in Europe, the learning environment prepares students for both global exposure and local impact.

Why Choose XIM University?

Legacy of 38+ years in management education

NAAC “A” accreditation with NBA and SAQS recognition

International collaborations with institutions in Europe

Distinguished faculty with strong academic and industry credentials

Modern infrastructure, digital libraries, and Bloomberg Lab access

Strong placement record across diverse sectors

Opportunities for research, innovation, and social impact

Interested candidates must complete the online application by December 10, 2025.

Read More