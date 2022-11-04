Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) Accepted For MBA/PGDM Admissions 2023-25 Scheduled For Next Year – 8th January 2023 | PaGaLGuY

The Xavier Aptitude Test, India’s second biggest MBA/PGDM entrance exam, will be held on January 8, 2023. The exam will be administered in more than 80 locations throughout the country, based on comments from students who travel a considerable distance to attend the XAT exam. The exam will be held in the afternoon from 2.00 PM to 5.10 PM

XLRI administers the XAT on behalf of XAMI (Xavier Association of Management Institutes). XAMI members include prominent management institutes like XLRI, XIM Bhubaneswar, XISS, XIME, and eight others.

XLRI has increased the number of PGDM (BM) seats from 180 to 240 at the Jamshedpur campus and from 120 to 180 at the Delhi campus starting this year. The institute has also launched two new courses: a two-year XLRI-Rutgers Double Master’s Program in Supply Chain and Logistics Management and Analytics in collaboration with Rutgers Business School in the United States, one of the oldest and most prestigious universities, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Creations). The official website has further information.

More than 160 institutes accept XAT results for entrance requirements. TAPMI, Great Lakes, GIM, XIMB, IRMA, KJ Somaiya, MICA, and others are a few names on the list. All applicants must go through the selection process set by their preferred school. Depending on the program, the selection criteria may change.

XLRI actively invites students from different backgrounds to apply in its quest for academic success. In addition to performance in personal interviews (or group talks), XAT performance, relevant professional experience, and educational background are considered when compiling the final list.

