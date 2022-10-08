PGDM Admissions Open at SPJIMR For The Batch Of 2023-25

SP Jain Institute of Management & Research is now accepting applications for its two-year PGDM programme for 2023-25, including the institute’s traditional Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme and the Post-Graduate Diploma in Management-Business Management PGDM (BM).

AACSB & International and the Association of MBAs (AMBA), UK, have approved the institute. According to the most current Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) worldwide rankings, SPJIMR is India’s second top business school. The All India Council of Technical Education has accredited the PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes (AICTE).

The PGDM and PGDM(BM) are full-time two-year residential programmes. They are taught by a distinguished faculty team, rely on peer learning among a diverse student body, and provide considerable corporate networking and learning opportunities.

In addition to their acclaimed non-classroom learning initiatives that foster a socially conscious innovation mindset, the PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes provide all participants with a Global Fast Track (GFT), in which they serve an international immersion in their area of specialisation at a top-ranked global Business School.

Dr Sajeev Abraham George, Chairperson of the PGDM course, stated in his message to aspirants:

“In curriculum and pedagogy, our programmes are recognised for their very distinctive and innovative approach to management education. While the PGDM and PGDM(BM) programmes share an entire first-year curriculum, the PGDM programme emphasises functional specialisation in the second year. In contrast, the PGDM(BM) programme allows students to build broad management abilities.”

The PGDM programme includes 240 places for Indian citizens and 36 seats for foreign nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). The PGDM(BM) programme has 60 seats available each year. You may apply for both programmes using the same application form. The application deadline is November 25, 2022.

Eligibility

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any subject

Students in their last year of study may also apply. Applicants may submit CAT 2022 or GMAT results (Jan 2020 onwards)

Work experience is not required for the PGDM or PGDM(BM) programmes. The selection process is open to recent graduates and those with up to five years of work experience.

The selection procedure at SPJIMR evaluates not only academic preparedness but also emotional readiness, job experience, extra-curricular activities, and aptitude connected with the institute’s purpose of influencing management practice and supporting values-based growth.

PGDM candidates must select two specialisations from Finance, Information Management, Marketing, and Operations at the application stage. The PGDM(BM) programme covers all functional management areas holistically and offers the unique flexibility of selecting a preferred combination of courses based on professional ambitions.

Aspirants may fill out the form online at https://pgdmadmissions.spjimr.org/spjimr-2023-25.

