Why AACSB Accreditation matters in Management Education?

About AACSB

AACSB stands for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. It is a quality standard in management education and its objective is sharing knowledge and best practices to accelerate innovation in business education. The common goal is to create the next generation of great leaders. AACSB’s mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. AASCB was established in year 1916 and so far 856 schools in 56 nations have been accredited. AACSB strives to continuously improve engagement among business, faculty, institutions, and learners, so that business education is aligned with business practice.

As an AACSB accredited institute, KJSIM is committed to offering business education which can have a positive impact on the society through its curriculum, intellectual contribution and societal initiatives. An accreditation expects the institute to have a mission driven focus. Our mission is to foster a spirit of inquiry, enable livelihoods, encourage innovations and create good citizenships. We have various initiatives which are aligned towards achieving the objectives of our mission. We are committed to developing young leaders with a global mindset. The institute offers various opportunities to participate in national and international events such as mentorship programs, student immersion and student exchange program. These events offer avenues for understanding other cultures and their values so that our students can develop greater sensitivity towards understanding and accepting cultural differences, global trends and perspectives. The students profile in our school demonstrates our commitment to diversity and inclusion. Our students work in a fluid manner with diverse members on various projects and assignments which help them to develop awareness, understanding, acceptance and respect through team work and synergies. We are committed to a culture of continuous improvement while achieving our strategic and operational goals. We endeavour to develop mission-driven learning outcomes in our students during their tenure of 2 years. We want our young leaders to develop competencies or learning goals such as Management knowledge, Critical and Analytical Thinking, Global Awareness and Ethical Responsibility. The institute has established well documented policies and procedures to uphold ethical behaviour and integrity amongst students, faculty, administrators, and staff in all its activities Finally, we want our students to be our brand ambassadors and fulfil our mission by demonstrating these competencies during their career progression in the industry.

Significance of AACSB for aspirants

When applying to MBA degree programmes and higher education in general, accreditation is a crucial factor. Education from an accredited institute is recognized as being relevant, current, and of value. K J Somaiya Institute of Management was established in 1981 as a part of Somaiya VidyaVihar (now a constituent institute of the Somaiya VidyaVihar University since August 2019) and we have strived to provide state-of-the-art education in management and allied areas.

Relevance of AACSB to students

AACSB Accreditation offers a framework of 15 global criteria that business schools all around the globe may use to gauge the quality of their instruction. AACSB accreditation denotes commitment to excellence in curriculum creation, teaching, and research.

The educational degree is globally recognized. Students acquire competencies which are relevant in the current business environment. Students learn through an innovative pedagogy in an engaging environment. Students exercise good career opportunities and enjoy greater career mobility thereafter. Students enjoy the opportunity to be part of the meritorious alumni network. Students take ownership of our mission of positively impacting the society.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management’s 10-year journey toward AACSB accreditation

July 2012- Embarked on the journey by becoming a member

November 2016- Stage 1 of AACSB cleared, Self-evaluation report was accepted

September 2017- First update report submitted and accepted

September 2018- Second update report submitted and accepted

September 2019- Third update report submitted and accepted by IAC- AACSB

February 2020- The peer review team for AACSB was expected to visit the institute in 2020/201 but was deferred due to the global pandemic

August/November 2020- Unit of Accreditation application submitted and accepted

March 2022- The peer review team visits the institute

April 2022- AACSB accredited

