SPJIMR Among The TOP FIVE B-Schools in Business Today Rankings – MRDA’s B-School rankings 2021 #PaGaLGuYUpdates 

S P Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai (SPJIMR) is one of the nation’s leading business schools in India’s financial capital – Mumbai. SPJIMR is now also ranking among the top five b-schools in Business Today – MRDA’s B-School rankings. The Business Today-MDRA Best B-school survey has ranked SPJIMR fifth in its best B-school 2021 edition survey. More than Three Hundred institutions had participated in the three-month-long survey.

The BT-MDRA Best B-school Survey has been an established primary reference point for business education aspirants over the past nine years.

Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA) is India’s leading marketing research and consulting organization focused on quantitative and qualitative research.

Some highlights of the survey:

IIM-C unseated the all-time favourite, IIM-A, by a mere 0.1 points at 897.2 points for the first time. IIM-A came second at 897.1 points. IIM-Bangalore (885.2 points) IIM-Lucknow (879.5 points). IIM-L has figured in the top five ranks for the first time. SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management and Research), Mumbai, has secured the fifth rank in this year’s rankings at 865.1 points. SPJIMR is the only private institute among the top five ranks.

The ranking had rated B-schools on five parameters:

Learning experience

Living experience

Selection process, governance, and establishment

Placement performance

Future Orientation

SPJIMR had scored well in two parameters: the third position in Future of Orientation and the fifth place in Placements. The integration of industry needs helps India produce more B-school graduates aspiring to join the corporate world, equipped with digital skillsets besides managerial skills.

The selection process involved gathering data from India’s leading B-schools using a detailed questionnaire.

The survey collected data on five parameters and One Hundred and Twenty-seven sub-parameters or attributes. BT and MDRA conducted back-checks of the institutes via telephone calls and confirmation through emails.

The research team chose virtual visits of over Fifty institutes over physical ones owing to the pandemic. They made a random selection to verify the details before submitting them for processing.

The publication has detailed rankings of schools based on each primary parameter, city, zone, and return on investment. The survey has also published separate rankings of private and government institutions.

The survey has drawn attention to the impact of the (COVID-19) pandemic on Business School Education. While organizations the world over shifted en bloc to the virtual model of conducting businesses, Business schools had to modify their curriculum. The revision involved appending modules on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other digital technologies to their courseware.

