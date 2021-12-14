Whopping 90% Students Of FORE School, Batch 2020-22 Received Offers #B-SchoolUpdates

Come December, a whopping 90% of students in the current batch (2020-22) at FORE School of Management, New Delhi, have already received at least one or more offers.

So far, the highest CTC offered (International) has been Rs. 41 lakhs per annum, the highest CTC offered (Domestic) has been Rs. 21.5 lakhs per annum and the average CTC offered has been Rs. 11.75 lakhs. Despite a pandemic and an economic recession, FORE School has maintained a consistent average CTC over the last three years. Until now, the IT, ITES, finance, FMCG, and consulting industries have been the most active recruiters.

Last year, the average remuneration for the batch 2019-21 was Rs.10.7 LPA, with the consulting and research sector offering the highest remuneration of Rs. 27 LPA CTC, followed by marketing at Rs. 24 LPA. Operations and IT received the highest CTC of Rs. 20 LPA, while HR and Finance received Rs. 17 LPA and Rs. 15 LPA, respectively.

According to last year’s placement report for the PGDM, PGDM International Business (IB), Finance Management (FM), and Big Data Analysis (BDA), recruiters such as Amazon, Cognizant, Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Dell, Deloitte, ITC, HCL, Asian Paint, GEP, and Nestle offered in significant numbers.

The FORE School class of 355 students was offered multiple offers by around 136 recruiters, with 58 new recruiters. IT/ITES made 39% of the offers, BFSI made 22%, Research & Consulting made 21%, and the FMCG/FMCD/Automobile industry made 10% of the offers. Marketing (44%), Finance (24%), International Business (17%), Operations (5%), Human Resources (5%), and Information Technology (5%), were among the specialisations represented in the batch, which was also diverse in terms of cultural, gender, and profile diversity, with 48 per cent female students and 52 per cent males. Non-engineering (49%) was the most frequent educational background, followed by Commerce (22%), Arts (14%), Science (11%), and Others (4 per cent). A substantial 49 per cent of the class had a past job experience, while 51 per cent were new hires.

Given that the primary growth areas in the previous years were fintech, consulting, healthcare management, and data analytics, students, were prepared by an experienced faculty team with previous corporate and industry exposure, ensuring that recruiters’ expectations were met.

