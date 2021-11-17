B-SchoolUpdates: IIM – Kozhikode Allots Supernumerary Seats For International Students

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in line with the top IIMs, will be allotting Fifty supernumerary seats for global students in three full-time MBA programs.

IIM-K has set aside supernumerary seats for the flagship PGP (Post Graduate Program), PGP-F (Post Graduate Program in Finance), and PGP-LSAM (Post Graduate Program in Liberal Studies and Management).

International Candidates – Indians who reside outside India and others residing outside India, provided they have valid passports and travel documents, can avail of the supernumerary seats.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, had announced the seat allotments. Prof. Chatterjee said that IIM-K has been instrumental in reshaping management education by building its fulcrum around diversity.

The professor said that Management Education in India has a global appeal, acting as the nation’s soft power. IIM-K’s mission – Globalizing Indian Thought – affiliates closely with the Government of India’s propulsion toward the ‘Study in India’ program. The Government’s scheme has got an impetus from the National Education Policy 2020, and its drive to bring about premium education at affordable costs has restored India as the world leader in education.

Who is eligible to apply for the supernumerary seats?

Candidates must have:

An undergraduate degree in any discipline with 50% pass marks

Valid CAT/GRE/GMAT score

Valid TOEFL score

When does admission take place?

The admission process will occur in two academic cycles closing on 15 September 2021 and 15 March 2022.

What is the application fee?

The fees will be $10

Is there any fee waiver?

Candidates who have Study-in-India registration can avail of a fee waiver.

What is the program fee?

The program fees will be $30,000

Enrolled students get all-resource access permissible stay on campus, including joining the international exchange program, in line with the in-country PGP (MBA) students.

Do the programs carry scholarships?

IIM-K’s committee will select eligible candidates to offer scholarships. The committee will consider the candidate’s past academic record, interview performance, academic progress, and overall conduct in the institute.

IIM-Kozhikode also has stood atop other institutions in making quantum leaps in management education. IIM-K has secured its place in the top One Hundred global ‘Thought Leadership’ category at 90th Rank in the QS 2020 World University Rankings.

IIM-K’s continued thrust in embracing students from across the globe has enhanced the school’s ardor and éclat in contributing to IIM-K’s academic programs.

