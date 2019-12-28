WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019 Released on pscwbapplication.in, Know how to Raise Objection

WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019

The answer key of preliminary screening test for the post of Industrial Development Officer (IDO) has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of WBPSC.

Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website or through the direct link to download the answer key. The answer key must be checked thoroughly and objection must be raised if any.

The answer key released is series wise for the benefit of the exam. The format of the answer key is in PDF file.

The official website to get more details on WBPSC IDO 2019 exam and download the answer key is www.pscwbapplication.in .

Steps to download WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of WBPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019” link available on the home page.

Download the WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019.

Take a print of the WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019 for future reference.

Candidate can also send objections/representation, if any, by e-mail to response.answerkey.pscwb@gmail.com within 7 days from the date of publication of this notice i.e. (03 January 2020).

WBPSC IDO Exam was held on 22 December 2019. Candidates must match the answer key with their attempt carefully and raise the concern if any.

This recruitment exam is being held by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) for 118 post of Industrial Development Officer in the directorate of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises, Govt. of West Bengal.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for WBPSC Recruitment

<noscript><iframe title="WBPSC IDO Official Answer Key Given...Link Given Below" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c44ffgUIdm8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

WBPSC IDO Answer Key 2019 Released on pscwbapplication.in, Know how to Raise Objection was last modified:

Read More