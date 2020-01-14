WBPSC Clerkship Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2019, Check here for more Detail

West Bengal Public Service Commission is a statutory body that operates under the aegis of the state government of West Bengal. It is responsible for the selection of suitable candidates for various vacancies available with different departments, organisations, and ministries of the West Bengal government.

In order to do so, the West Bengal Public Service Commission conducts various recruitment drives every year. Recently, the announcement was made by the West Bengal Public Service Commission for its latest recruitment drive for the selection of most suitable candidates for the profile of Clerkship under WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2020.

As expected, hundreds of thousands of candidates have registered for the WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2020. Now, that the registration process is over and the candidates are preparing for the WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2020, it is important to understand the syllabus and the examination pattern.

The same has been shared on the official website of WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2020 as well, i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2020 : Examination Pattern

Part 1 Scheme The exam will comprise of 100 questions in multiple-choice format. Only one of the given answers will be correct. Every correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. The total duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. The exam will be conducted in the morning and afternoon shifts. The exam will comprise of 3 sections i.e. General Studies – 40 questions English – 30 questions Arithmetic – 30 questions



Part 2 Scheme This will a subjective type written test. The total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. Total marks for this exam will be 100. The exam will comprise of 2 sections i.e. Group A for 50 marks. Group B for 50 marks.



WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2020: Syllabus

Part 1 Scheme English – Synonyms, Antonyms, Grammar, Vocabulary, Sentence Structure etc. General Studies – Indian History, Indian Geography, Current events, Everyday science etc. Arithmetic – Mathematical topics like LCM, Average, HCF, Partnership, time and distance, decimals, simplification etc.



Part 2 Scheme Group A – English Condensing of a prose passage. Drafting of a report in English from the available information Translation from another language into English.



Group B – Nepali or Hindi or Bengali or Santali or Urdu Condensing of a prose passage. Drafting of a report in Nepali or Hindi or Bengali or Santali or Urdu from the available information Translation from English into Nepali or Hindi or Bengali or Santali or Urdu.



