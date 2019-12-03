UPSSSC Urdu Translator Recruitment 2016 Cancelled; Check for More Details on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Urdu Translator Recruitment 2016 Cancelled

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has made the decision to cancel the Urdu Translator cum Junior Assistant notification that was published in 2016. Candidates who applied for the same can check the official website for its cancellation.

UPSSSC conducted the written examination on 28 August 2016 for the Urdu Translator cum Junior Assistant. There were initially 66 posts released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) but later was increased to 112 posts for Urdu Translator cum Junior Assistant posts.

Candidates who are intermediate with Urdu as subject from any recognized university applied for the posts through official website.

Download Process:

Candidates who applied for UPSSSC Urdu Translator 2016 can download the short notification from the official website. They can follow the below steps: –

Candidates can visit the official website

They would need to visit the notice board section on the home page.

Now candidate will Click on the link Cancellation Notice regarding UPSSSC Urdu Translator cum Junior Assistant Notification 2016 on the home page.

A PDF document will be displayed on the screen and candidates can now download n print the same.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all the recent updates. The official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has all the latest updates. Candidates can check the notification released on www.upsssc.gov.in .

It is now declared that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) previously had invited applications for enrolment to the 66 posts initially and reviewed up to 112 Posts for Urdu Translator cum Junior Assistant against Advertisement No 10/2016. Now they have cancelled the posts and released the short notification.

