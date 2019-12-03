NIELIT Recruitment 2019: Apply for 328 IT Resource Person Posts Online on nielit.gov.in

NIELIT Recruitment 2019

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is looking for eligible candidates for post of Programmer Assistant, IT manager and various other. NIELIT has already released the notification for the recruitment vacant around 328 posts for IT resource person.

Vacancy Details

Candidates selected will be working in the capital city, Delhi, India and following are the number of vacancies open as per the position:-

Post Number of Vacancies IT training & Support Executive 30 Programmer Assistant ‘B’ 30 IT Manager 03 Senior Programmer 120 Senior Programmer – KOL 15 System Analyst 06 Assistant Programmer ‘B’ 80 Assistant Programmer ‘B’ – KOL 20 Programmer 15 Project/ Team Lead 03 Network Specialist 06

Educational Qualification

There are certain eligibility criteria for each posts laid by the NIELIT. Candidates must read the same on the official website before they apply for the posts. The educational qualification needed for each posts is as follows:-

IT training & Support Executive – Candidate must be MCA/DOEACC B Level/B.E./B.Tech. or M. Sc. With subjects Computer Science/ Information Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Instrument or must be post graduate in computer (3 years course) or higher.

Programmer Assistant ‘B’ – Candidate must be Graduate in Computer Science/Computer Applications/IT/E&C Or Graduate degree in Science/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Operations Research with one year ‘A’ level of DOEACC/ PGDCA.

IT Manager – Candidate must be B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech. in CS&E/CE/Computer Technology /IT or CS & IT or Computer Applications, Electronics/Electronics & Communications/Electronics and Telecommunications/MCA/B.Sc.

Senior Programmer – Candidate must be B.Tech./B.E. or M.E./M. Tech. degree in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc.

The notification for the recruitment was released on 02nd December 2019 on the official website which is http://nielit.gov.in/ . Interested candidates can check the official website for the recruitment details. Candidates can apply online on the official website before 16th December 2019.

