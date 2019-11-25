OTET Result 2019 BSE Odisha Released at bseodisha.nic.in, Check here for How to Check Result

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is a mandatory qualification needed by the teachers for teaching in government schools. It is an important examination for which lakhs of aspirants appear for every year. Every state is India conduct its own Teacher Eligibility Test and is known by the name of the state. The scores of teacher eligibility test are relevant to teachers teaching at primary (I-V) and upper primary classes (VI-VIII).

The state of Odisha has conducted the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test in the month of August this year. Candidates have been waiting for the release of the results for these examinations ever since. The Answer key had been released earlier for this exam, giving the candidates an opportunity to raise objections. Once the answer key is finalised, the results for the exam will be declared.

According to a recent notification released by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (OBSE), the results of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 has now been uploaded. The result can be checked on the official website of the board. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is responsible for carrying out these examinations every year. Once candidates have passed, this test will be eligible to teach in the government schools in Odisha.

If a candidate had appeared for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test this year, they could make a note of the following steps to access their results –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education, which is http://www.bseodisha.nic.in/ The results will not be available on any other website.

Step-2 : Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website

Step-3 : Click on the link which reads “OTET RESULT-2019”.

Step-4 : Candidates will be required to fill in their registration details such as registration details, date of birth and captcha code.

Step-5 : The results will be downloaded automatically in a PDF format. Candidates must go through the results carefully.

Step-6 : Candidates can get a printout of the results for future references.

Once the candidates have achieved the marks equivalent to the cut-off, they will be declared as qualified. The cut off marks for the exam has also been announced by the board for passing the OTET 2019. The category wise cut off marks are as follows –

General Candidates: 60% marks

SC/ST/PwD/OBC Candidates: 50% marks

Now that the results have been declared, candidates should look forward to the issuing of the certificate and mark sheet by the board. Once candidates have received the mark sheet, they will be able to apply in various schools in Odisha.

