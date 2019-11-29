Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2019 Released on indianbank.in, Get Direct Link to Download here

Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2019

The Security Guard Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Indian Bank. Candidates applied for this recruitment can download the admit card from the official website of Indian Bank.

The admit card will contain all the exam related details like the exam date and shift time. The downloading process of the admit card will begin from 28th November 2019 and will continue till 14th December 2019.

Exam Pattern:

The paper will contain 60 questions.

The duration to finish the exam will be 90 minutes.

The subjects to be covered in the written test are General Knowledge / simple Arithmetic and Reasoning, Basics of Banking and Knowledge in security aspects.

Each wrong answer will lead to negative marking.

The official website to get more details on the Indian Bank Security Guard recruitment 2019 and download the admit card is www.indianbank.in . Go through the below mentioned steps to download the Indian Bank admit card 2019.

Steps to download the Indian Bank Security Guard admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of Indian Bank.

Click on the “Indian Bank Security Guard admit card 2019” link on the home page.

Or Go to the direct link mentioned below.

Enter the credentials to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card and keep it for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link to Download.

The exam for Indian Bank Security Guard recruitment 2019 will be in the month of December 2019. The online application process was started in 14th October 2019 and ended on 8th November 2019.

Candidates qualifying in the written test will be able to appear for Test of Local language and Physical fitness test. For further updates, keep visiting the official website of Indian Bank.

