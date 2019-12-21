CBSE Class 12th 2020 Explain the Subject for a Private Student of Board Exam

The notification has been passed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releasing an important notification regarding subjects for Class 12 board examination 2020.

Candidates who are planning for the examination must go through this notification provided on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in. For more information, candidates are advised to refer below-

The board has explained the subjects for the candidates who are looking forward to the class XII examination in 2020 as a private candidate. It is recommended to check the list thoroughly.

The board has discussed the following subjects in the list –

Mass Media Studies,

Library & Information Science,

Typography & CA English,

Shorthand English,

Typography & CA Hindi,

Web Application.

Important Dates-

Date Events Issued the date sheet for class X and XII 2020 examination December 17 Board examination will start February 15

The question papers in the following subjects will be as per pattern as given in the curriculum and specimen question paper for 2020 examination for the candidates appearing under the category private candidate. Now everything is plated and all candidate is expected to do is study hard.

The Board had issued date sheet for class X and XII 2020 examination on December 17. The board examination will start on February 15 respectively.

