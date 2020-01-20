UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2020 Detailed Application Form (DAF 2) Released at upsc.gov.in

According to the latest notification from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the officials have released the online application form for the Civil services mains examination 2020. So, the candidates who have qualified the UPSC Civil Service Prelims examination 2020 are advised to visit the official website and apply for the Mains examination by submitting the DAF online form.

In order to fill up the application form, the candidates will have to visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates should note that the link for the application form of the UPSC Mains 2020 DAF will be opened till the 27th January 2020 till 6:00 PM. Therefore, the candidates should duly fill-up the application form carefully as any mistake while filling up the application form will not be allowed to appear for the Mains examination.

Along with the application form, the candidates will also have to upload documents and certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc.

A few days earlier, the officials had announced the UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 Result for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The UPSC Civil Service Mains 2020 examination was scheduled from 20th September 2019 to 29th September 2019.

This particular recruitment process is carried out in order to fill up 896 vacancies, and the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Mains 2020 examination and the interview round.

The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for the UPSC Civil Service Personality Tests (Interviews) in the month of February 2020 in the given address:

Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

IMPORTANT DATES

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020: 2nd June 2019

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2020 Date: 20th September to 29th September 2019

Personality Test (Interview): February 2020

FAQs: –

Question: When is the Personality test of UPSC scheduled?

Answer: The Personality Test of UPSC is scheduled for the month of February 2020

Question: When was the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 scheduled?

Answer: The UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 was scheduled on the 2nd June 2019

Question: How many vacancies are there in the UPSC Civil services recruitment?

Answer: There is a total of 896 vacancies in the UPSC Civil services recruitment

Question: Which is the official website of UPSC?

Answer: The official website of UPSC is www.upsc.gov.in.

Question: Where will the Personal interview of the UPSC Civil services be held?

Answer: The interview will be held at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069

