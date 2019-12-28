UPSC CMS Final Result 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check How to Download

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has come out with a notification regarding the release of the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019. Therefore, the candidates who had applied for the examination can now visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in and check their results of UPSC CMS exam.

According to the categories that were recommended there were a total of 245 candidates from the UR category, 355 candidates from the OBC category, 55 candidates from SC, 42 candidates from ST and 90 candidates from the EWS categories.

The Computer-based test of Part- 1 of the CMS examination took place on 21st July 2019 and the candidates who qualified this test had further appeared the Personality Test Part – 2 which was conducted from October to December 2019. The list in order of merit has been recommended for appointment under the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The candidates who have qualified both these tests will now be posted for the posts of:

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways

Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service

Scale Posts in Central Health Service

Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE UPSC CMS FINAL RESULTS 2019?

The candidates who recently appeared for the UPSC CMS examination 2019, they can visit the official website of UPSC i.e. www.upsc.gov.in

On reaching the home page, of the website, the candidates can then click on the What’s New section available on the page

The candidates can then click on the link which says Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019

The candidates can then enter all the required credentials on the website

On entering the required credentials, the Final Results of the UPSC CMS will be displayed on the screen

The candidates will then be redirected to a new page which will allow the candidates to access the PDF file of the results

The candidates should then take a printout of the results for future reference

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When was the UPSC CMS examination 2019 conducted?

Answer: The UPSC CMS examination 2019 was conducted on 21st July 2019

Question: Where can I check the final results of UPSC CMS examination 2019?

Answer: The candidates can check the final results of UPSC CMS examination 2019 by visiting the online website of UPSC, i.e. upsc.gov.in

Question: Who conducted the Combined Medical Services Exam?

Answer: The Combined Medical Services Exam was conducted by UPSC

Question: How can I download the final results of UPSC CMS examination 2019?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official website of UPSC and log in with their log in details. After this, the final results will be displayed on the screen

