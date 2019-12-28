UPSC CMS Final Result 2019 Announced on upsc.gov.in, Steps to Download here

UPSC CMS Final Result 2019

The Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 Result has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can check the final results released on the official website of UPSC.

A total of 798 candidates appeared out of 919 reported vacancies under UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2019. The Computer Based Examination (Part – I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 was held on 21st July, 2019.

The qualified candidates participated in the Personality Test (Part – II) which was held from October to December, 2019. Based on the performance by the candidate’s merit list is being prepared for appointment under Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The official website of UPSC to get more details on the CMS 2019 exam and download the UPSC CMS final result is https://www.upsc.gov.in .

Steps to download UPSC CMS Final Result 2019:

Visit the official website of UPSC mentioned in the above paragraph.

Go to the What’s New section present on the home page.

Click on the link Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 >> Final Result given on the Home Page.

Check and download the PDF file appeared on the screen.

Take a print of the UPSC CMS 2019 result for future reference.

Vacancy Details:

The selected candidates will be posted in the following posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service;

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service;

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council; and

General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Keep visiting the UPSC official website for more updates and timely information on UPSC CMS 2019 examination.

