HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • UPSC Civil Services Exams 2020: Complete UPSC 2020 Calendar; Registration Starts on 12th Feb

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UPSC Civil Services Exams 2020: Candidates can find complete UPSC 2020 Calendar on upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC Civil Services Exams 2020
    UPSC Civil Services Exams 2020

    UPSC consistently conducts exams in the country to which lakhs of candidates show up every year. The tests are directed to fill different managerial posts in the nation at various levels. The calendar for the UPSC exam 2020 has been released that covers the timeline for IAS, CMS, NDA, and other tests.

    Applicants who show up for any of the tests led by the UPSC would now be able to check the notification date and other important test-related dates in the table given below. For instance, UPSC I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2020 forms will be accessible from March 25, 2020. Check more dates beneath.

    The official website for more details is www.ups.gov.in .

    Calendar for the year 2020:

     Examination Notification Date Last date for application receipt Date of exam
    N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020 January 8, 2020 January 28, 2020 April 19, 2020
    Civil Services (Prelim) Exam, 2020 February 12, 2020 March 3, 2020 May 31, 2020
    Indian Forest Service (Prelim) Exam, 2020 through CS(P) Exam 2020 February 12, 2020 March 3, 2020 May 31, 2020
    I.E.S./I.S.S. Exam, 2020 March 25, 2020 April 13, 2020 June 26, 2020
    Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam, 2020 June 27, 2020
    Engineering Services (Main) Exam, 2020 June 28, 2020
    Combined Medical Services Exam, 2020 April 8, 2020 April 28, 2020 July 19, 2020
    Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam, 2020 April 22, 2020 May 12, 2020 August 9, 2020
    N.D.A. & N.A. Exam (II), 2020 June 10, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 6, 2020
    Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2020 September 18, 2020
    C.D.S. Exam (II), 2020 August 5, 2020 August 25, 2020 November 8, 2020
    Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam, 2020 November 22, 2020
    S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE September 16, 2020 October 6, 2020 December 12, 2020

    UPSC additionally selects contenders for different posts throughout the year. Those dates are not referenced in the schedule. Candidates willing to apply for posts like Director, Professor and other posts will have to keep a track on the UPSC official site for related reports on it.

    Also read, UPSC CMS Final Result 2019.

    Read Next

    UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for Data Processing Assistant and Deputy Central Intelligence Officer before 16th January, @upsc.gov.in
    UPSC Recruitment 2020, Union Public Service Commission released notification for data Processing Assistant and Deputy Central Intelligence Officer before 16th January. Candidates can check official website upsc.gov.in
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  22 hours ago
    UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: Apply Online for 712 Vacancies on uppsc.up.nic.in
    UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services 2020: Candidates can Apply Online for 712 Vacancies on uppsc.up.nic.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  17 hours ago
    RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020 released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Vacancy for 5000 Posts
    RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  17 hours ago
    Assam PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for Research Assistant Post on apsc.nic.in
    Assam PSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Research Assistant Post on the official website, apsc.nic.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  in 4 hours
    UPSC Civil Services Exams 2020: Complete UPSC 2020 Calendar; Registration Starts on 12th Feb
    UPSC Civil Services Exams 2020: Candidates can find complete UPSC 2020 Calendar on upsc.gov.in.
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  in 5 hours