UPSC Civil Services Exams 2020: Complete UPSC 2020 Calendar; Registration Starts on 12th Feb

UPSC consistently conducts exams in the country to which lakhs of candidates show up every year. The tests are directed to fill different managerial posts in the nation at various levels. The calendar for the UPSC exam 2020 has been released that covers the timeline for IAS, CMS, NDA, and other tests.

Applicants who show up for any of the tests led by the UPSC would now be able to check the notification date and other important test-related dates in the table given below. For instance, UPSC I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2020 forms will be accessible from March 25, 2020. Check more dates beneath.

The official website for more details is www.ups.gov.in .

Calendar for the year 2020:

Examination Notification Date Last date for application receipt Date of exam N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020 January 8, 2020 January 28, 2020 April 19, 2020 Civil Services (Prelim) Exam, 2020 February 12, 2020 March 3, 2020 May 31, 2020 Indian Forest Service (Prelim) Exam, 2020 through CS(P) Exam 2020 February 12, 2020 March 3, 2020 May 31, 2020 I.E.S./I.S.S. Exam, 2020 March 25, 2020 April 13, 2020 June 26, 2020 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam, 2020 — — June 27, 2020 Engineering Services (Main) Exam, 2020 — — June 28, 2020 Combined Medical Services Exam, 2020 April 8, 2020 April 28, 2020 July 19, 2020 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam, 2020 April 22, 2020 May 12, 2020 August 9, 2020 N.D.A. & N.A. Exam (II), 2020 June 10, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 6, 2020 Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2020 — — September 18, 2020 C.D.S. Exam (II), 2020 August 5, 2020 August 25, 2020 November 8, 2020 Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam, 2020 — — November 22, 2020 S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE September 16, 2020 October 6, 2020 December 12, 2020

UPSC additionally selects contenders for different posts throughout the year. Those dates are not referenced in the schedule. Candidates willing to apply for posts like Director, Professor and other posts will have to keep a track on the UPSC official site for related reports on it.

