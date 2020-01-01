UPSC Civil Services Exams 2020: Complete UPSC 2020 Calendar; Registration Starts on 12th Feb
UPSC consistently conducts exams in the country to which lakhs of candidates show up every year. The tests are directed to fill different managerial posts in the nation at various levels. The calendar for the UPSC exam 2020 has been released that covers the timeline for IAS, CMS, NDA, and other tests.
Applicants who show up for any of the tests led by the UPSC would now be able to check the notification date and other important test-related dates in the table given below. For instance, UPSC I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2020 forms will be accessible from March 25, 2020. Check more dates beneath.
The official website for more details is www.ups.gov.in .
Calendar for the year 2020:
|Examination
|Notification Date
|Last date for application receipt
|Date of exam
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020
|January 8, 2020
|January 28, 2020
|April 19, 2020
|Civil Services (Prelim) Exam, 2020
|February 12, 2020
|March 3, 2020
|May 31, 2020
|Indian Forest Service (Prelim) Exam, 2020 through CS(P) Exam 2020
|February 12, 2020
|March 3, 2020
|May 31, 2020
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Exam, 2020
|March 25, 2020
|April 13, 2020
|June 26, 2020
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam, 2020
|—
|—
|June 27, 2020
|Engineering Services (Main) Exam, 2020
|—
|—
|June 28, 2020
|Combined Medical Services Exam, 2020
|April 8, 2020
|April 28, 2020
|July 19, 2020
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam, 2020
|April 22, 2020
|May 12, 2020
|August 9, 2020
|N.D.A. & N.A. Exam (II), 2020
|June 10, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 6, 2020
|Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2020
|—
|—
|September 18, 2020
|C.D.S. Exam (II), 2020
|August 5, 2020
|August 25, 2020
|November 8, 2020
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam, 2020
|—
|—
|November 22, 2020
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|September 16, 2020
|October 6, 2020
|December 12, 2020
UPSC additionally selects contenders for different posts throughout the year. Those dates are not referenced in the schedule. Candidates willing to apply for posts like Director, Professor and other posts will have to keep a track on the UPSC official site for related reports on it.
