UP Board 12th Exam 2020 Updates: Board will Introduce Compartment System Soon; Get Details on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 12th Exam 2020 Updates

The UP Board has chosen to present a compartment framework for Class 12 students, applicable from February 2020, said by Deputy Chief minister and secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on Tuesday.

At present, the Board has this arrangement just for secondary school examinees. This facility will now be presented for Class 12 students. Over 25 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 assessment in February 2020, will benefit by the compartment set up,” as told by Sharma to media.

The UP Board will soon turn out with modalities for the compartment framework for Class 12 examinees to help the mediocre students to finish the assessment.

The official website to get more details on the new system is https://upmsp.edu.in/AboutUs.aspx .

As the Board had presented NCERT schedule and assessment design a year ago and had discarded the two-paper framework, leaving just one paper for mediocre students to clear each subject, it was seen that the individuals who didn’t perform well in that paper of the subject couldn’t clear the assessment, an authority said.

In the 2019 assessment, the pass percentage of UP Board secondary school examinees increased while that of weak students declined a little. The general pass rate for secondary school was 80.07%, an increase of 4.91% over the previous year’s 75.16%. The pass percentage of intermediate tests was 70.06%, a decline of 2.37% against a previous year’s 72.43%.

This year 25.86 lakh understudies will show up in the class 12th assessment and 30.25 lakh in the secondary school assessment at 7,786 test centers across the state. The Board assessment will start from February 18, 2020, and end on March 6, 2020, said Sharma.

Sharma said technology will be implemented to more use in the Board assessment in 2020 wherein supervision of the assessment will be done through webcasting. Furthermore, a centralized monitoring cell will be built up in each district.

He said to keep up the sanctity of the assessment, the administration utilized CCTV cameras in the assessment in 2018 and voice recorder was put to use in the 2019 assessment.

