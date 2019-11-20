RPSC Food Safety Officer Admit Card 2019 Published on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps to download here

RPSC Food Safety Officer Admit Card 2019

The admit card for the RPSC Food Safety Officer exam has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates appearing for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of RPSC.

The written exam for RPSC Food Safety Officer 2019 is scheduled to be on 25th November 2019. The timing of the examination is from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The exam will be held at the Ajmer District Headquarter Centre.

This recruitment exam is being held by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to recruit 98 Food Safety Officers. This notification has been released against the advertisement no-FSO/EP-I@2019&20.

The official website to get more details on RPSC Food Safety Officer 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates must go through the following points to download the admit card.

Steps to download the RPSC Food Safety Officer Admit Card 2019:

Visit on the official website of RPSC mentioned above.

Go to the “Important” Links on the Home Page.

Click on the “Admit Card Link for Food Safety Officer 2019” on the home page.

Enter the credentials and login.

Check and download the admit card.

Print the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link for RPSC Food Safety Officer Admit Card 2019.

Candidates getting selected for the posts of Food Safety Officer will get Pay Matrix level-11(Grade Pay 4200). The selection of the candidates will be based on the performance in the written examination and the interview. Keep visiting the official website for further updates and timely information.

