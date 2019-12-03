UP Board Class 10th and 12th Timetable 2020 Released on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10th and 12th Timetable 2020

The notification has been passed by UP Board issuing Class 10th and12th Timetable 2020 Date Sheet Exam Date. Almost two and a half months left to start the UP-board exam. Students are recommended to get their preparations in full swing. Students are involved in developing strategies to complete syllabus, clear concepts and revise.

The examinations will commence from 18 February 2020. High school exams will continue for 12 days and intermediate exams for 15 days. Copies will be assessed in just ten days from 15 to 25 March. Also, it will be taken care of ‘B’ copy numbering to restrict copying. The color of the line will alter all answer sheets. In the board exams carried this year, arrangements have been made to put numbers on all copies.

This time the certificate and mark sheet will be provided in two languages English and Hindi.

Students can get more details regarding the exam on https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

The UP Board is the world’s largest examination institution and has more than 81 countries of the world. 56,01,034 candidates have been recorded offering high school and intermediate exams this year since 18 February. The principle of the examination can be calculated from the fact that the number of board examinees is more than the population of 81 out of 194 countries in the world.

As per the latest estimate of the population of different countries around the world in 2017, as per the United Nations, there are 81 countries with 56 lakh or fewer people. This year, there has been a shortfall of about two lakh students in the number of board candidates. The fascinating thing is that there are 31 countries whose total population is not six lakhs. 5795756 students were enrolled for the 2019 examination while in 2020 the number is 56,01,034.

