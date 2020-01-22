UP Board 2020 Admit Card of Class 10th and 12th to be Out Soon on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 2020 Admit card

The admit cards for 10th and 12th board examinations to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, UP Board. Students applied for this exam can download the admit card once released on the official website of UP Board 2020.

The Class 10th and 12th board examination will commence from 18th February 2020. Students must collect their admit cards from their respective schools as the downloading access is only being granted to the schools affiliated to the UP Board.

The admit card must be provided to the students in the printed form with proper stamp and principal’s signature. Candidates must carry their Board admit card to the exam centre for each of the exam they are appearing for.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the UP Board 2020 admit card for class 10th and 12th is www.upmsp.edu.in .

Steps to download UP Board 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of UP Board as mentioned above.

Click on the “UP Board 2020 Admit Card” on the home page.

The link must say admit card download of 10th and 12th standard.

Check and download the UP Board admit card by entering the credentials correctly.

Take a print of the admit cards.

Put the stamp on the admit cards and provide them to the students.

The admit card is free and must be collected from the respective schools without paying any kind of charges.

The admit card contains details of their name, roll number and venue of the examination. The Principals of the respective schools can download the admit cards of the appearing students from the official website by logging in the school ID and password.

Stay tuned to the UP-Board website for more updates and timely information on the release of the admit card.

