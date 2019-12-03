Indian Railways Group C Vacancy 2019: Application Process Closing Soon on er.indianrailways.gov.in

Indian Railways Group C Vacancy 2019

The notification has been passed by Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) i.e. Eastern Railway had issuing recruitment inviting applications for Group C Level 4/5, Group C level 2 Technician positions. Enthusiastic candidates shall apply for the same today itself, as it’s the last date to apply.

The Online Applications invites all the qualified and meritorious Sports Persons as per criteria are given below, for filling up of 21 (Twenty-one) posts in the following categories in Eastern Railway,” read the official notification.

Vacancy Detail:

Name of Posts: Group C Level 4/5, Group C level 2 Technician

Total Vacancy: 21

Important Dates:

The tentative Date Would Be in the Month of Jan/Feb 2020

Date Other Stages of Recruitment Process Would Be Hinted

Age Limit:

The candidates applying shall fall under the age of 18 years while applying for the positions. The higher age limit to apply for the Railway Group C positions is 25 years.

Meantime, age relaxation is there for candidates of SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH categories as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have achieved 10th Class with ITI and Graduation Degree, along with the other necessary certificates asked in the official notification. Check below for details.

Selection criteria:

The selection for the same shall be based on the trials and assessment of distinguished sports achievements as per norms, Educational Qualifications, etc.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale shall be paid emolument in the scale of Rs. 5,200 to Rs. 20,200 per month.

How to Apply:

The qualified candidates applying for Group C posts through Eastern Railway Recruitment must register online on the official Eastern Railway website at https://er.indianrailways.gov.in/ from November 2, 2019, onwards, and present their applications on or ere December 1, 2019, max by 6:30 pm. Read the complete notification about Eastern Railway Recruitment for Group C posts here.

