UP 2020 Pre-Board Exam Schedule to be Released by Next Week on upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) is all set to conduct the UP-board pre-board exams for the academic year 2019 to 2020. As per the latest reports, pre-board exams will be conducted in December 2019. The time-table for the exam will be released by the end of the coming week. Pre-board exams will be conducted in each and every school annually.

To analyze and monitor the performance of the students more deeply the UPMSP has decided to conduct the same pre-board exams in all affiliated schools. The common datasheet will be designed for all the UP board affiliated school students of class 10th and 12th.

UP secondary education department is responsible for conducting the pre-board exams at state-level. School heads and teachers are asked strictly to evaluate the answer sheets of the pre-boars as per the standard norms.

The official website to get more details on UP 2020 board exam is https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

This will help the students to know the common mistakes and give chances to improve them. The board exams for UP students of class 10th and 12th are from 18th February 2020. The class 10th exams will continue till 3rd March 2020 and class 12th exams will continue till 6th March 2020. As per the main datasheet, the first exam is Hindi and Parambhik Hindi for class 10th and Normal Hindi and Hindi for class 12th.

The pre-board papers and the centres will be treated the same as that of the board exams. The divisional and district-level quality monitoring call will be assigned to conduct the inspection. All the district inspectors of schools will provide a report after the completion of pre-board exams.

The heads of the schools are advised to conduct the extra classes for the subjects in which the majority of the students not able to score the passing marks. About 1 lakh students have registered for UP board 2020 exams.

